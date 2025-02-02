Pompey played to a goalless draw with title-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

The Blues managed to shut out a side which holds ambitions of an immediate return to the Premier League. Burnley don't tend to concede many goals and have conceded less than double figures this term, so it was always going to be a close-fought match.

Earning a point was crucial after failing to make the most of their game in hand in midweek, losing to Millwall at home. With the win, Pompey moved up a place, but it's still ever so tight at bottom end of the table. They are three points above Derby County in 21st but a win for the Rams and a defeat for Pompey in their next game could see them swap positions.

‘I'm probably slightly disappointed with just taking a point given the chances we created," said manager John Mousinho in his assessment of the game to the BBC.

‘They have one of the best defensive records in the country and you can see why. If you get chances the goalkeeper bails them them - he's absolutely superb.

‘But I'm really happy with the performance against a top side in the league. Building on that is the most important thing.

‘We need to take the positives from performances like that and start believing in ourselves a bit more.”

Cardiff City suffered one of the heaviest defeats in their history after losing to Leeds United 7-0 at Elland Road on Saturday. | Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Championship, Cardiff City suffered a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Leeds United. It's one of the biggest margins of victory in the 20-year history of the division.

Plymouth Argyle claimed a shock win over play-off chasing West Brom with their goals coming late on. Ryan Hardie netted twice after the Pilgrims had initially gone behind to Jayson Molumby's opener. This was their first win in 16 games but there is still work to be done in trying to catch up to their rivals.

Luton Town are still without a win under Matt Bloomfield but they drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in what was a positive performance. Stoke City came from behind to defeat Hull City with Ali Al Hamadi scoring on his debut.

Up next for Pompey is a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United, another team who are challenging for the title. Several of Pompey’s relegation rivals such as Cardiff and Stoke won’t be in action because it’s FA Cup weekend, so it’s an opportunity to put the pressure on them when they do play. In the mean time, here’s the latest odds for relegation of all 24 teams.

Championship relegation odds

Plymouth - 1/14

Luton Town - 11/8

Derby County - 13/8

Cardiff City - 5/2

Hull City - 3/1

Stoke City - 7/2

Oxford United - 6/1

Swansea City - 20/1

QPR - 25/1

Preston North End - 33/1

Millwall - 80/1

Watford - 100/1

Sheffield Wednesday - 150/1

Coventry City - 250/1

Blackburn Rovers - 250/1

Norwich City - 250/1

Bristol City - 250/1

West Brom - 1000/1

Middlesbrough - 1000/1

Sunderland - 1500/1

Sheffield United - 2000/1

Burnley - 2000/1

Leeds United - 2500/1