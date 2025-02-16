Pompey topped off a fine week by defeating Oxford United 2-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-half goals from Andre Dozzell and Mark O'Mahony saw them come away from Oxfordshire with all three points. It made for a good week for the Blues who had defeated their relegation rivals Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Pompey have now opened a seven-point gap over Derby County in 22nd which has provided them with a nice cushion for safety. Stoke City, Cardiff City, Hull City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all have games in hand however and those games are being played at different times during the next few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford came up with Pompey last season, winning promotion via the play-offs. They have been inspired since Gary Rowett’s appointment and Saturday’s defeat to Pompey was the first time they had lost at home under the former Birmingham City boss.

‘To come out of the week with six points – it could have been more, could have been nine – is a brilliant return and we've just got to keep going,’ said Mousinho to BBC Radio Solent in his post-match analysis of the win against the U’s.

‘It was difficult for both sides [with the game being delayed], we dealt with it really well at the Middlesbrough game, but that was at the start – they were different circumstances here because we'd played 12 minutes and after that we dropped off a little bit, we didn't adjust to the stoppage well.

‘I've been joking with Dozz about his goalscoring record - I think I might have more than him this season - but he is very good technically, he's been excellent for the past couple of weeks and today I thought he was outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Coming here now [to my former club], it's business as usual, you've got to take the emotion out of it, it's an away victory for us, and that's the most important thing regardless of where it is.’

In the Championship's other fixtures, Cardiff drew with Bristol City, scoring a stoppage-time equaliser. Hull City played to a 1-1 draw with Norwich City, whilst there was a defeat for Luton against Sheffield United, whilst Stoke came out on top against Swansea City with Lewis Baker scoring a goal inside his half to secure a 3-1 win.

An important week is coming up in the Championship with Luton Town and Plymouth set to go head-to-head at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night. A point separates the sides ranked 24th and 23rd in the table and whoever wins will put the other side in trouble, and move out of the relegation zone.

Plymouth then face Cardiff on Saturday, whilst Derby face Millwall and Hull are away at Sunderland with all of the matches being Saturday lunchtime kick-offs. Pompey are back in front of their own fans at Fratton Park as they host QPR with Luton playing a day later against their rivals Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 13 games left in the season and if Pompey can continue this unbeaten run then they should secure Championship football for a second consecutive season. In the meantime, here are the latest odds for relegation of all 24 teams.

Pompey's Hayden Matthews, centre, earned the praise of John Mousinho after his man-of-the-match performance at Oxford United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Championship relegation odds

Plymouth Argyle - 1/7

Derby County - 11/10

Luton Town - 11/10

Portsmouth - 2/1

Cardiff City - 9/4

Hull City - 3/1

Stoke City - 4/1

Oxford United - 9/2

Swansea City - 10/1

Preston North End - 66/1

Millwall - 80/1

QPR - 100/1

Sheffield Wednesday - 125/1

Watford - 150/1

Bristol City - 200/1

Norwich City - 250/1

Blackburn Rovers - 350/1

Coventry City - 750/1

Middlesbrough - 750/1

West Brom - 1000/1

Sunderland - 2000/1

Burnley - 2000/1

Sheffield United - 2500/1

Leeds United - 2500/1