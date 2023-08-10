News you can trust since 1877
Predicted League One table after transfers for Portsmouth, Derby County, Barnsley, Wigan & others - gallery

We’re just one week into what looks to be an enthralling League One season, but is this how it will all end?

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 10th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

The League One season is underway and already the third tier is providing its trademark drama and upsets.

A late Portsmouth equaliser salvaged a point againstBristol Rovers at Fratton Park last weekend while an away win for Peterborough United at Reading made a painful summer even worse for fans of the Berkshire club.

Elsewhere, Exeter City gave Wycombe Wanderers a 3-0 drubbing away from home and Barnsley put seven past Port Vale.

There's still a long way to go in the League One season and The News looks at what that table may finish as according to a predicted table provided by BetVictor.

The predictions follows the 'Monte Carlo' method to forecast results and goals scored in every match of the season. Here's how the table pans out.

Pts - 39, 53% chance of relegation

1. 24th - Cambridge United

Pts - 39, 53% chance of relegation Photo: Getty Images

41 pts, 47.8% chance of relegation.

2. 23rd - Burton Albion

41 pts, 47.8% chance of relegation. Photo: Getty Images

43 pts, 39.7% chance of relegation.

3. 22nd - Shrewsbury Town

43 pts, 39.7% chance of relegation. Photo: Getty Images

43 pts, 39.5% chance of relegation.

4. 21st - Port Vale

43 pts, 39.5% chance of relegation. Photo: Getty Images

