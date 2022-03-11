Predicted Portsmouth line-up v Ipswich Town: One change and a big switch on the bench

The Blues may be the league’s form side but it's a tough assignment as they take on the Tractor Boys, who are also in good form themselves under new boss Kieran McKenna.

McKenna’s men are unbeaten in eight and were touted as the division’s best side by Lincoln boss Michael Appleton, after his side were defeated 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Danny Cowley has to consider how best to contain the big spenders, who could afford to name the likes of Conor Chaplin, James Norwood, Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne on the bench at Portman Road last time out.

Undefined: twitter

There are Pompey selection considerations all over the pitch, including who starts at left wing-back and in the middle of midfield, but particularly who partners George Hirst up front.

Here’s how we think Cowley will go in Suffolk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu Bazunu will start every league game, unless injury or international duty dictates otherwise. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. RCB: Hayden Carter Been a revelation and a nailed-on starter while on loan from Blackburn, Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett Didn't scorer at Crewe on Tuesday night - so due a goal! Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. LCB: Clark Robertson Could be a consideration to put Ogilvie in the middle and start Hume at wing-back, depending whether Cowley wants strength or greater mobility in his side. Photo: The News Photo Sales