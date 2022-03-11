Aiden O'Brien is pushing for a starting spot after dropping to the bench at Crewe.

Predicted Portsmouth line-up v Ipswich Town: One change and a big switch on the bench

Pompey aim to continue their flying run as they go to Ipswich Town.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:23 am

The Blues may be the league’s form side but it's a tough assignment as they take on the Tractor Boys, who are also in good form themselves under new boss Kieran McKenna.

McKenna’s men are unbeaten in eight and were touted as the division’s best side by Lincoln boss Michael Appleton, after his side were defeated 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Danny Cowley has to consider how best to contain the big spenders, who could afford to name the likes of Conor Chaplin, James Norwood, Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne on the bench at Portman Road last time out.

There are Pompey selection considerations all over the pitch, including who starts at left wing-back and in the middle of midfield, but particularly who partners George Hirst up front.

Here’s how we think Cowley will go in Suffolk.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu will start every league game, unless injury or international duty dictates otherwise.

2. RCB: Hayden Carter

Been a revelation and a nailed-on starter while on loan from Blackburn,

3. CB: Sean Raggett

Didn't scorer at Crewe on Tuesday night - so due a goal!

4. LCB: Clark Robertson

Could be a consideration to put Ogilvie in the middle and start Hume at wing-back, depending whether Cowley wants strength or greater mobility in his side.

