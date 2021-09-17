Predicted Portsmouth XI for visit of Cambridge: Four changes could be made as Danny Cowley's side go in search of goals

2. Right-back - Mahlon Romeo

The on-loan Millwall wing-back replaced Kieron Freeman in the second half at MK Dons last time out as Danny Cowley went in search for greater attacking potency down the right. Freeman is no slouch when it comes to getting forward, but it appears Romeo might just have the edge in that department - and that could be crucial tomorrow against a U's side who will be desperate to protect their goal.

Photo: JPIMedia