Despite making five changes to his side, Danny Cowley’s troops returned from Cardiff with a 3-0 win and a place in the second round of the EFL Cup in the bag.

The Blues are still waiting for their first victory in League One, so will the performances of those handed starts on Tuesday be enough to convince the manager to let them loose on the Robins?

The manager was, understandably, keeping his cards close to his chest when quizzed about the subject on Thursday.

But with six games to be played between now and the end of August, that squad depth will be utilised.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up for tomorrow’s game at Whaddon Road.

Josh Griffiths - goalkeeper Two clean sheets in a row will do the West Brom loanee the world of good as he settles in at Fratton Park. Distribution needs to improve, though.

Joe Rafferty - right-back Danny Cowley was impressed with Zak Swanson on Tuesday night, but was equally as complimentary of Rafferty as he filled in at left-back. The former Preston man is a steady performer and will go back to the right full-back role at Cheltenham.

Sean Raggett - centre-back 1 Produced another typical lion-hearted display at Cardiff on Tuesday night. Remains a key player and there's no-one else you'd want to go into battle with.

Michael Morrison - centre-back 2 The veteran is proving to be a smart bit of business by Danny Cowley. Captain Clark Robertson could be back for the visit to Whaddon Road - but expect the former Reading man to keep his place in the team.