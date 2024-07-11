Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bournemouth have unveiled Koby Mottoh as their latest signing.

Although the former Pompey winger will be affiliated with their Under-21 side rather than the Cherries’ Premier League team.

The pacy Mottoh was released by the Blues after graduating from the Academy at the end of last season.

The former Arsenal youngster was considered one the youth-team’s brightest prospects, yet couldn’t win a professional deal.

Bournemouth FC

Despite five senior appearances, all in cup competitions, and spells training with John Mousinho’s first-team, Mottoh was not retained.

Now Bournemouth have snapped him up, confirming his arrival in a Tweet this afternoon.

None of Pompey’s second and third-year scholars were retained in a season which saw a return to the Championship clinched after 12 years away.

However, the likes of Jack Fox (Baffins) and Harvey Laidlaw (the Hawks) have since managed to find new clubs, with Mottoh now also following suit.

Mottoh made his first-team debut as a substitute at Forest Green in the Carabao Cup in August 2023.

However, his last involvement in the squad was for the December defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.