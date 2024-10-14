With the season now firmly up and running we’ve checked out what’s happened to those touted for Fratton moves - with their fortunes varying wildly.
We covered the loanees from last season who moved elsewhere at the weekend, so is the rest of those Pompey were purportedly keen on.
1. What happened to the players linked with Pompey
From left to right: There's been varied fortunes for Marc Leonard, Karamoko Dembele, Luke Cundle and Geroge Edmundson after being linked with Pompey this summer. | Getty
2. Jadan Raymond
Stayed with Crystal Palace, where his first involvement of the season came earlier this month as a substitute. | Getty Images
3. Bosun Lawal
Joined Stoke on a long-term deal but medical showed a stress fracture to his lower back. Move progressed anyway but hasn't kicked a ball for Potters through the issue. | Getty Images
4. Reece Cole
Was always a tenuous link but stayed with Exeter, played six games and then been sidelined with a thigh injury for the past month. | Getty Images
