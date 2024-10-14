Premier League limbo, £6m move, bid for Everton deal: What happened to players linked with Portsmouth this summer

It was a summer in which the sheer volume of players linked with Pompey reached unprecedented levels.

Some went on to join Pompey, some stayed where they were and others moved to a variety of different destinations.

With the season now firmly up and running we’ve checked out what’s happened to those touted for Fratton moves - with their fortunes varying wildly.

We covered the loanees from last season who moved elsewhere at the weekend, so is the rest of those Pompey were purportedly keen on.

1. What happened to the players linked with Pompey

Stayed with Crystal Palace, where his first involvement of the season came earlier this month as a substitute.

2. Jadan Raymond

Stayed with Crystal Palace, where his first involvement of the season came earlier this month as a substitute. | Getty Images

Joined Stoke on a long-term deal but medical showed a stress fracture to his lower back. Move progressed anyway but hasn't kicked a ball for Potters through the issue.

3. Bosun Lawal

Joined Stoke on a long-term deal but medical showed a stress fracture to his lower back. Move progressed anyway but hasn't kicked a ball for Potters through the issue. | Getty Images

Was always a tenuous link but stayed with Exeter, played six games and then been sidelined with a thigh injury for the past month.

4. Reece Cole

Was always a tenuous link but stayed with Exeter, played six games and then been sidelined with a thigh injury for the past month. | Getty Images

