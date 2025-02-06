All 24 clubs in the Championship and their squad market values following the closing of the winter transfer window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey's squad is all but locked in for the remainder of the 2024/25 Championship season after the winter transfer window shut.

The EFL is expecting squad lists from all of the 72 clubs across the three divisions. It differs from what league you are in but in the Championship you are allowed 25 players. If you're a player that is under the age of 21 and you are a permanent signing then you do not need to be included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should a team leave a slot free then that will allow them to sign a free agent. John Mousinho in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Sheffield United admitted that the Blues would consider dipping their toes in to the market.

It was somewhat of a busy month at Fratton Park in terms of incomings and outgoings with eight arrivals and eight departures. Ben Killip and Kaide Gordon arrived on deadline day whilst Will Norris and Owen Moxon left permanently, and both Anthony Scully and Tom McIntyre were loaned out.

In January, two players arrived from the Southern Hemisphere with Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews joining from the A-League, the top-flight of Austrian football. Pompey paid a seven-figure fee for the services of Matthews whilst Waddingham got off to a good start by scoring on his debut.

Other signings for Pompey included the loan arrivals of Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, and Sunderland's Adil Aouchiche. Elias Sorensen was sold to Norweigan side Valerenga after just a couple of months on the South Coast, whilst Ben Stevenson headed to Cambridge United on a free transfer and Tom Lowery was loaned out to his former club Crewe Alexandra. Sammy Silvera who was on loan from Middlesbrough had his loan cut short, later joining Steve Bruce with Blackpool in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this being Pompey's first season back in the Championship, they've had to be smart with their transfer business. They right now don't have the riches that other clubs have to go and spend more than a million pound on a player. For example, Luton Town are receiving parachute payments from the Premier League, so they've got an advantage over the teams around them. Credit to Pompey for being competitive, and hopefully the work of Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hugheswill bear fruit come the end of the season.

As Pompey gear up for their next match which is against Sheffield United, we have rounded up the squad values of each of the second tier clubs to see where they all rank. All figures are from Transfermarkt.

Take a look below...

Pompey new boy Thomas Waddingham scored on his debut at West Brom. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Championship squad market values

Burnley - £148.8m

Leeds United - £173.5m

Middlesbrough - £86.9m

Luton Town - £80.5m

West Brom - £62.7m

Hull City - £61.7m

Blackburn Rovers - £46.1m

Stoke City - £44.1m

Watford - £39.7m

Swansea City - £36.7m

Bristol City - £36.2m

Millwall - £33.3m

Sheffield Wednesday - £30.06m

Plymouth Argyle - £25.1m

Portsmouth - £20.4m

Oxford United - £16.1m