Hull boss Tim Walter is under massive pressure as his side fell into the Championship bottom three this afternoon. Pic: Getty. | Getty Images

Pompey saw a broadly positive round of results unfold for them in the Championship this afternoon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town were the only side in the bottom half of the table to pick up a win, as the Blues saw their clash with Blackburn Rovers postponed this morning.

But the Hatters 1-0 win came at the expense of Hull City - as the pressure intensified further on under-fire manager Tim Walter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark McGuinness got the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute to condemn the Tigers to a loss which saw them fall in the second-tier dropzone.

The result means it’s now eight games without a win for Hull with the heat turned up further on their under-fire head coach.

It was also a bleak day for Oxford United as they plummet further down the table, after a 6-2 mauling by Middlesbrough at the Kassam Stadium.

Emmanuel Latte Lath helped himself to a hat-trick inside the first 49 minutes with a Finn Azaz double and Tommy Conway effort doing the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey loanee Dane Scarlett was on the scoresheet for the U’s with Greg Leigh given the home side a first-half lead before the floodgate opened.

The result means it’s now just one win in 11 for the U’s, who are now two points from the relegation places in 18th.

Bottom side QPR closed the gap on Pompey to a single point, but it’s still 13 games without a win for the Londoners after their 1-1 draw with Stoke.

Preston were held to a 1-1 draw by Derby at Deepdale and are now a point clear of the bottom three, after their 3-1 loss at Fratton Park last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the day, Cardiff pulled themselves out of the bottom three with a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Former Pompey defender Di’Shon Bernard was on the scoresheet for the Owls.

Incoming Coventry boss Frank Lampard saw the Sky Blues hold top side Sheffield United to a 2-2 draw, while Plymouth picked up a stoppage-time leveller in a 2-2 draw with Watford on Friday night.