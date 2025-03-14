Preston North End v Portsmouth: 2 changes in Jordan Cross' predicted line-up at Deepdale

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 14th Mar 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST

Pompey aim to move a big step closer to Championship survival at Preston.

There’s plenty to consider for John Mousinho as his side face their third game in seven days going into the international break.

Fatigue and form are big factors along with how to cover for defensive absences. Here’s how we think the Pompey boss will go at Deepdale.

Pompey have selecton considerations for Preston

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey have selecton considerations for Preston | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Overlooked for the Austrian national squad. They must have some very good goalkeepers in Austria.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Overlooked for the Austrian national squad. They must have some very good goalkeepers in Austria. | National World

Three games in seven days means there may be a change or two at Deepdale and Devlin is the obvious contender to come in. Don't rule out the Northern Irishman playing further forward.

3. RB Terry Devlin

Three games in seven days means there may be a change or two at Deepdale and Devlin is the obvious contender to come in. Don't rule out the Northern Irishman playing further forward. | National World

Will be so central to what unfolds at Deepdale, as he takes leading role in defence.

4. CB Regan Poole

Will be so central to what unfolds at Deepdale, as he takes leading role in defence. | National World

