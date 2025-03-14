There’s plenty to consider for John Mousinho as his side face their third game in seven days going into the international break.
Fatigue and form are big factors along with how to cover for defensive absences. Here’s how we think the Pompey boss will go at Deepdale.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Pompey have selecton considerations for Preston | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
Overlooked for the Austrian national squad. They must have some very good goalkeepers in Austria. | National World
3. RB Terry Devlin
Three games in seven days means there may be a change or two at Deepdale and Devlin is the obvious contender to come in. Don't rule out the Northern Irishman playing further forward. | National World
4. CB Regan Poole
Will be so central to what unfolds at Deepdale, as he takes leading role in defence. | National World