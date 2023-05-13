The departing midfielder insisted it was a ‘privilege’ to appear for the Blues following his two-year stay at Fratton Park.

The 28-year-old had his departure confirmed on Friday evening after the club unveiled their retained list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will see Thompson join seven other out-of-contract members of John Mousinho’s squad exit for free when their deals come to a close next month.

The midfielder’s departure brings to an end his two-year spell on the south coast, which saw him appear 57 times in all competitions.

After arriving from Norwich in 2021, the former Swindon man’s time at Fratton Park was heavily impacted by injuries but quickly emerged as a fans’ favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite an impressive start to the recent campaign under Danny Cowley, Thompson would be sidelined for five months with a broken leg.

Following John Mousinho’s arrival in January, though, the midfielder would go on to feature 11 more times for the Blues - only five of which coming from the start.

Louis Thompson will leave Pompey this summer.

And he would sit out Pompey’s three remaining games of the campaign, with his final outing for the club coming during their 1-1 draw against Oxford United in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After it was announced that he would be leaving this summer, Thompson delivered an emotional goodbye to the Fratton faithful on Instagram.

He posted: ‘Has been a privilege playing for such a big club. Thanks to the fans for making my time on the south coast so enjoyable.’

The midfielder joins the likes of Clark Robertson, Michael Jacobs and Ryan Tunnicliffe, who were also released by Pompey following a disappointing campaign in League One.

It represents the first stage of the Blues summer overhaul as Mousinho primes his squad for a promotion challenge next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Rich Hughes recently revealed 9-10 new faces will arrive through the Fratton doors in the upcoming season as they look to finally reach the Championship.