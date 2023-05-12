Eight of the 13 squad members whose existing deals were reaching their conclusion have been told their time at PO4 has come to an end.

And there’s no real surprises in those who will now be seeking new clubs, with confirmation that Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Louis Thompson. Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs, Jayden Reid, Alfie Bridgman and Dan Gifford will all be departing.

Connor Ogilvie is the only first-team regular whose contract was up for renewal who will remain. The club have activated a 12-month option on the left-back, who will now be contracted with Pompey until June 2024.

A similar course of action has also been taken up with youngsters Josh Oluwayemi and Harry Jewitt-White. Both were handed rare starts by head coach John Mousinho as the clock ticked down on the Blues’ 2022-23 season. Now they’ll be given another season to develop their respective games and compete for a first-team place next term.

Pompey have also offered fresh terms to midfielder Jay Mingi, despite the 22-year-old failing to play a senior competitive game under Mousinho. In fact, the former West Ham and Charlton youngster has not made any of the Blues’ past 26 match-day squads.

Those stats pointed to a Fratton Park exit after just two seasons at the club, with Championship sides reportedly interested in the midfielder back in January.

A PO4 exit remains firmly on the cards, though. It’s understood, for Pompey to receive any training compensation for Mingi, a new deal has to be on the table.

Pompey's numbers have been slashed following the publication of their retained list

Pro terms have also been offered to youngster Josh Dockerill following his graduation from the club’s academy. Meanwhile, the Blues hierarchy remain in negotiations with Ronan Curtis over his future.

The Irishman’s contract is set to expire next month. However, his situation has been complicated by the ACL injury he suffered against Bolton at the end of February.

That is set to keep Curtis out of action until most likely December. Conversations continue between the club and the player’s representatives over the best way to proceed. It’s understood Mousinho is keen for the winger to remain at Fratton Park.

With loanees Matt Macey, Di’Shon Bernard, Joe Pigott, Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale now back at their respective clubs, only 15 members of his season’s first-team squad remain – a number that includes youngster Jewitt-White and Toby Steward. Haji Mnoga and Liam Vincent – two players who have been out on loan this season – also remain contracted to the club.

However, it’s understood that the Blues will consider offers for fringe players Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett.

