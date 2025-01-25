Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jed Wallace is adamant Pompey’s Championship fate will not be decided by games like the 5-1 West Brom thrashing.

The old Blues favourite pointed to the powerful home form of John Mousinho’s side being the defining factor in their bid for survival this term.

Wallace played a key role in taking down the team he emerged at, as he helped himself to a goal in the annihilation at The Hawthorns. It was the 30-year-old’s first start against the Blues since leaving the club in 2015, with the former player of the season admitting to bitter-sweet emotions at events.

Wallace said: ‘It’s mixed feelings for me. Everyone knows my affiliations with Portsmouth and checking their results. I thought if I did score I would really try not to celebrate, but after not scoring for a while and being out of the team I couldn’t keep it in.

‘I’ve been keeping an eye on Portsmouth’s season and it’s been challenging away from home, but with that Fratton crowd at home they’ve been really, really good. We knew it would be a difficult game and we know the quality they have in forward positions.. We got the goal and wanted a few more - which we managed to do.

‘There were still quality players coming in, but we did expect Lang and Murphy to play. We know people like Matty Ritchie, whose had an amazing career, and Colby’s strength in the air. I also thought Saydee played quite well, to be honest.

‘It’s the Championship and you’ve seen Plymouth go to Sunderland today and get a point.

‘In the first 15 minutes we were under the cosh, to be honest, and you’re thinking is it going to be one of those days where everyone fancies us and we get done over.

‘I’m sure Portsmouth in the most respectful way possible, and I can say it because I’ve done it for years with Millwall, their season probably won’t be defined on these games. It’s not me being arrogant, that’s not what I’m trying to do, but their home games are going to be huge for them.

‘Their away support was amazing. There’s not many fans who will stay when they’re three hours from home and 5-0 down - so full credit to them.’

Wallace retains ties with Pompey and those who helped develop him in his time at Fratton Park, with the winger appreciative to those who forged his football career.

He added: ‘I’ve been waiting a long time to play Portsmouth. I pretty much owe my career to the club and the people behind the scenes.

‘The likes of Andy Awford I literally owe my career to those people and the fans were amazing for me. The likes of me, Dan Butler, Conor Chaplin and Adam Webster we all owe our careers to Andy, Guy Whittingham, Paul Hardyman and people like that.’