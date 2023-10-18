Prolific Portsmouth striker looks to future as Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town linked man reveals key motivation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the Magic Man has pinpointed the potentially spectacular scenes amid glory this term, as a thought which is firing him up to gain promotion for the Fratton faithful.

Bishop has smashed in eight goals this term, including six in the past seven games, to build on his impressive maiden campaign at PO4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old recognised the pressure is on to deliver promotion at the seventh time of asking, amid the table-topping start from Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the potential gains for the Blackburn and Ipswich-linked in the face of reaching the Championship are foremost in Bishop’s mind.

In an interview with The Athletic, he said: If you sign for Portsmouth and don’t understand that they don’t want to be in this league anymore, then you’re in a different world. As soon as you come to this city, anyone you see is praying that you’ll be the people that get them out of League One.

‘They deserve it and hopefully this year we can give it to them. We’ve had a great start but there’s a long way to go and what we have now means nothing compared to how many points you get at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As a Portsmouth player, I’ve realised that you need to enjoy the pressure because it’s never going to be an easy ride here. There are really high highs and low lows but I would love to see this place after a promotion because the feeling that you get after winning here and the way that the fans make you feel, I can only imagine what the feeling would be like.’

Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town linked striker Colby Bishop believes the scenes will be spectacular if Pompey get promoted this season. Image: Getty Images)

Bishop’s form has continued to grow under Mousinho since his January arrival, after initially being recruited by Danny Cowley last summer.

He added: ‘When he came in, he just said that he wants me to play the way that I did against him. ‘ can be a handful when I’m on it so he wants me to stay in the box and do what I’m best at, which is scoring goals. He breathes a lot of confidence into me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The manager’s expectation this year is simple and it’s the same for us as a group. We want to get promoted and that’s all we want. Anything else will seem like we’ve not reached the levels we could have because the manager breathes so much confidence into us as a group. Every game, even when we’re playing well, he knows that we have more in us in terms of the capabilities of the team.