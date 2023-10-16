‘Committing GBH’: How Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers linked striker is delivering for Portsmouth amid goal spree
Blues defender Sean Raggett has highlighted the Magic Man’s ability to deal with a pummelling from opponents as a key component of his side’s success this term.
Bishop is once again flying for John Mousinho’s side in front of goal, returning eight finishes so far - with six coming in the last seven games.
The 26-year-old’s 24 goals in his maiden campaign last term saw talk of interest from the likes of Ipswich and Blackburn surface.
But Raggett feels it’s Bishop’s ability to lead the line in textbook fashion as rivals attempt to rough him up which is also key.
The long-serving favourite told how rivals concentrating on the £500,000 signing can open the door for his team-mates to do damage.
He said: ‘I look at it from the point of view sometimes I only need to blow on a forward and the ref gives a free-kick.
‘Then I see a centre-half committing GBH against Colby and he gets nothing!
‘It seems like because of the way he plays it’s something he’s going to have to deal with - and he deals with it pretty well.
‘A lot of the time when it’s happening to him he won’t even try to win the ball.
‘He’ll just take the centre-half out of the game and then we’ve got runners off that.
‘If players want to do that to him, they’re more than welcome to – we’ll then take advantage of that.’
Bishop has continually earned praise from Mousinho for being a fine exponent of leading the front line under his stewardship.
Raggett concurs with that assessment, both in his aerial quality and the ability to to hold the ball up to Pompey’s benefit.
He added: ‘Forget about the goals for a minute, because he’s such a good focal point when you’re under pressure you can play it up to him, it sticks and he can play it to people or win a free-kick.
‘Then you add the goals in he’s scored and you can see why he’s been such a fantastic player for us - and will carry on being that.
‘I can’t think of too many better aerially than him and it’s a big strength of his.
‘He’s fantastic at leading the line. it’s probably his biggest strength. Then you add the goals he brings and you can see he’s got everything.’