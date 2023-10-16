‘Committing GBH’: How Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers linked striker is delivering for Portsmouth amid goal spree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blues defender Sean Raggett has highlighted the Magic Man’s ability to deal with a pummelling from opponents as a key component of his side’s success this term.

Bishop is once again flying for John Mousinho’s side in front of goal, returning eight finishes so far - with six coming in the last seven games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Raggett feels it’s Bishop’s ability to lead the line in textbook fashion as rivals attempt to rough him up which is also key.

He said: ‘I look at it from the point of view sometimes I only need to blow on a forward and the ref gives a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Then I see a centre-half committing GBH against Colby and he gets nothing!

John Mousinho believes Pompey are demonstrating they are no longer relying on Colby Bishop to provide the goals. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It seems like because of the way he plays it’s something he’s going to have to deal with - and he deals with it pretty well.

‘A lot of the time when it’s happening to him he won’t even try to win the ball.

‘He’ll just take the centre-half out of the game and then we’ve got runners off that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If players want to do that to him, they’re more than welcome to – we’ll then take advantage of that.’

Pompey striker Colby Bishop has been taking a regular physical battering leading the line for his side this season. Pic: Jason Brown.

Bishop has continually earned praise from Mousinho for being a fine exponent of leading the front line under his stewardship.

He added: ‘Forget about the goals for a minute, because he’s such a good focal point when you’re under pressure you can play it up to him, it sticks and he can play it to people or win a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Then you add the goals in he’s scored and you can see why he’s been such a fantastic player for us - and will carry on being that.

‘I can’t think of too many better aerially than him and it’s a big strength of his.