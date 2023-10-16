News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

‘Committing GBH’: How Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers linked striker is delivering for Portsmouth amid goal spree

The weekly physical battering Colby Bishop receives from defenders has been pinpointed as central to Pompey’s table-topping League One start.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Blues defender Sean Raggett has highlighted the Magic Man’s ability to deal with a pummelling from opponents as a key component of his side’s success this term.

Bishop is once again flying for John Mousinho’s side in front of goal, returning eight finishes so far - with six coming in the last seven games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 26-year-old’s 24 goals in his maiden campaign last term saw talk of interest from the likes of Ipswich and Blackburn surface.

Most Popular

But Raggett feels it’s Bishop’s ability to lead the line in textbook fashion as rivals attempt to rough him up which is also key.

The long-serving favourite told how rivals concentrating on the £500,000 signing can open the door for his team-mates to do damage.

He said: ‘I look at it from the point of view sometimes I only need to blow on a forward and the ref gives a free-kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Then I see a centre-half committing GBH against Colby and he gets nothing!

John Mousinho believes Pompey are demonstrating they are no longer relying on Colby Bishop to provide the goals. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJohn Mousinho believes Pompey are demonstrating they are no longer relying on Colby Bishop to provide the goals. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
John Mousinho believes Pompey are demonstrating they are no longer relying on Colby Bishop to provide the goals. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It seems like because of the way he plays it’s something he’s going to have to deal with - and he deals with it pretty well.

‘A lot of the time when it’s happening to him he won’t even try to win the ball.

‘He’ll just take the centre-half out of the game and then we’ve got runners off that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘If players want to do that to him, they’re more than welcome to – we’ll then take advantage of that.’

Pompey striker Colby Bishop has been taking a regular physical battering leading the line for his side this season. Pic: Jason Brown.Pompey striker Colby Bishop has been taking a regular physical battering leading the line for his side this season. Pic: Jason Brown.
Pompey striker Colby Bishop has been taking a regular physical battering leading the line for his side this season. Pic: Jason Brown.

Bishop has continually earned praise from Mousinho for being a fine exponent of leading the front line under his stewardship.

Raggett concurs with that assessment, both in his aerial quality and the ability to to hold the ball up to Pompey’s benefit.

He added: ‘Forget about the goals for a minute, because he’s such a good focal point when you’re under pressure you can play it up to him, it sticks and he can play it to people or win a free-kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Then you add the goals in he’s scored and you can see why he’s been such a fantastic player for us - and will carry on being that.

‘I can’t think of too many better aerially than him and it’s a big strength of his.

‘He’s fantastic at leading the line. it’s probably his biggest strength. Then you add the goals he brings and you can see he’s got everything.’

Related topics:Sean RaggettPortsmouthLeague OneBlackburn RoversPompey