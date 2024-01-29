Promotion-chasing Portsmouth to unveil Wigan man as latest transfer capture after beating off Rotherham
The attacker joins Matt Macey and Myles Peart-Harris at Fratton Park in the current transfer window
Pompey will today unveil Callum Lang as their third signing of the January window.
As revealed by The News last Wednesday, the Blues turned to the wantaway Wigan man to bolster their attacking power as they chase a place in the Championship.
Rotherham have also been interested in a player who would fetch a transfer fee, with his Latics contract expiring in the summer of 2025.
Now the League One leaders have got their man, with the 25-year-old joining Matt Macey and Myles Peart-Harris as arrivals this month.
The Blues are expected to officially announce Lang later today, with the attacker potentially available for Tuesday night’s trip to Oxford United.
John Mousinho is still interested in Reading defender Tom McIntyre, who featured off the bench for the Royals in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient.
Meanwhile, Carlisle attacking midfielder Owen Moxon has been linked with a Fratton Park switch over the weekend.
The 26-year-old is out of contract at the season’s end and has declined to sign a new one, with the struggling Cumbrians faced with the dilemma of cashing in now.