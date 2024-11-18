'Proper club', 'Best at Leeds in many seasons', 'Absolute class', Unbelievable fanbase': What Championship is saying about brilliant Portsmouth faithful

3 . August 10, 2024 - Leeds 3 Pompey 3

2/2 Fans were exceptional. Loud. Crazy limbs. Fair play to you. Good luck for the season! @JayBlufc Their fans were some of the best away support we’ve seen/heard. Ours were shocking yesterday only matched by our finishing. @BigDaveLUFC Well done Pompey. Gutted we didn’t nick that at the end but even with the chances we had, for effort, the fans in the stands, the fact you came and had a go, you deserved that point. Hope you lot had a great day. Soft spot for Portsmouth. Old school, real fans. Push for Play-offs. @RussCowlingFoto Photo: Jason Brown