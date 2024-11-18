'Proper club', 'Best at Leeds in many seasons', 'Absolute class', Unbelievable fanbase': What Championship is saying about brilliant Portsmouth faithful

While John Mousinho’s side have struggled to collect points, their travelling faithful have received consistently rave reviews from impressed opposition fans.
Pompey have so far this season has travelled to Leeds, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Stoke, QPR, Cardiff, Hull and Plymouth – and here’s what their supporters think of Blues followers...
1. August 10, 2024 - Leeds 3 Pompey 3
2,852 Pompey fans Photo: Jason Brown
1/2 Pompey fans up there with best fans I’ve seen at Elland Road, limbs were 10/10 easy as well. Wish them well for season, proper club @Zak981298 Credit to the Pompey fans today - best away support at @LUFC in many seasons. Entertaining game - a point was a fair result (if you ignore the xG). Got to put our chances away better, but some huge positives to start the season with. @jamiehanley Photo: Jason Brown
2/2 Fans were exceptional. Loud. Crazy limbs. Fair play to you. Good luck for the season! @JayBlufc Their fans were some of the best away support we’ve seen/heard. Ours were shocking yesterday only matched by our finishing. @BigDaveLUFC Well done Pompey. Gutted we didn’t nick that at the end but even with the chances we had, for effort, the fans in the stands, the fact you came and had a go, you deserved that point. Hope you lot had a great day. Soft spot for Portsmouth. Old school, real fans. Push for Play-offs. @RussCowlingFoto Photo: Jason Brown
4. September 21, 2024 - Burnley 2 Pompey 1
2,167 Pompey fans Photo: Jason Brown
