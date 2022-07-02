Blues boss Danny Cowley has also allowed young Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee to train with his first team as he looks to bolster his forward ranks.

The duo are among a number of triallists currently with the club, with both set to line up for Pompey in today’s pre-season friendly with the Hawks at Westleigh Park (3pm).

Saydee comes to the Blues after making five appearances for the Cherries last season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old also spent the second half of last term on loan at Burton, making 18 appearances for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side but without scoring.

The triallist will, for now, enhance a Blues striking pool that currently has no senior members and only youngster Dan Gifford to call upon.

Blues fans will be keeping a close eye on Saydee, with the game at the Hawks often throwing up some unexpected successes for striking hopefuls.

Yet it will be Wisdom’s inclusion on the team sheet that will gain most attention.

Former Liverpool youngster Andre Wisdom is currently on trial at Pompey Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The 29-year-old arrived on trial on Friday with the hope of earning a Fratton Park deal.

A player who can play at right-back or in the centre of defence, Wisdom has a host of experience that includes outings for Liverpool, Derby West Brom, Norwich and Red Bull Salzburg.

He burst onto the scene at the Reds in 2012 under former boss Roy Hodgson.

Various loan spells at both Premier League and Championship level helped boost his game time, while a period in the Austrian top flight tempted the Rams to pay £4.5m for the former England under-21 international in 2017.

Bournemouth youngster Christian Saydee in pre-season action against Chelsea last summer Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Wisdom made 107 appearances for Derby over the next four years but found himself without a club following the expiry of his Rams contract in 2021.

He reported back for pre-season training in the hope of striking a deal.

However, a bout of sickness and a transfer embargo slapped on the then Championship side prevented an agreement being struck.

As a result, the former Liverpool youngster has been without club ever since, with Birmingham and Sheffield United turning down the option to sign the defender last season following trials.

Three unnamed trialllists were present when Pompey reported back to training last week.