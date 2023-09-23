Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 30-year-old, who cost Derby County £4.5m when he moved to Pride Park from Liverpool in 2017 – has been snapped up by National League North side Warrington Town.

There, the once highly-rated defender will look to kick-start a career that has significantly stalled in recent seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trials at Sheffield United and Birmingham – and Polish side Warta Poznań – in subsequent years have proved fruitless.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before opting not to offer Wisdom a contract, Cowley told The News: ‘We’re trying to bring in a player who can play right of a back three and maybe at right-back as well, in order to give us the balance in the squad we would like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s been excellent in both games. He was great for the young players with his experience and leadership.

Former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom featured twice for Pompey in pre-season in the summer of 2022.

‘He had a tough year last year, hence why he’s available for us to have a look at.

‘We know what a good player he is, it was more to see where he was physically and in terms of his fitness. He’s had two very good 45 minutes for us.’

Appearing on The Beautiful Game Podcast earlier this year, Wisdom admitted his career had not been the same since being the victim of an armed robbery and stabbing incident in Liverpool in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘It was frustrating as when I've come out of hospital after like three days, I had a couple of operations, it was like my body just wasn't the same.

‘I tried to get back into football and it wasn't the same, I wasn't getting the same output in terms of power or speed.

‘It was hard to take and with that comes a lot of other niggles. I got stabbed in the head I got headaches. A little cut here (pointing to his chest) I couldn't breathe that well when I came out of hospital because I had fluid on my lungs.

‘I think I rushed coming back to football. So once I could walk, which was like three weeks I went straight back to football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad