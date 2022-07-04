And the Blues boss also highlighted the experience and nous the 29-year-old could offer after making an impressive start at Fratton Park.

Wisdom, who signed for the Rams for £4.5m in 2017, shone in both matches operating as an experienced head in a youthful second-half side.

Cowley is looking for a player who can operate as a right-back and in the middle of defence - and can see the Leeds-born man being able to do just that.

He said: ‘We’re trying to bring in a player who can play right of a back three and maybe at right-back as well, in order to give us the balance in the squad we would like.

‘He’s been excellent in both games.

‘He was great for the young players with his experience and leadership.

Andre Wisdom. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘If you ask Haji (Mnoga) and Liam Vincent who played either side of him, and Jay (Mingi) who played in front of him, they’d say what a massive help he was and he can be a massive help to their development. He can be good for us.’

Wisdom spent last season without a club, after failing to sign a new agreement with Derby as they faced financial difficulties.

A period was spent training with Birmingham, but it’s now been 15 months since his last competitive outing.

Cowley knows there is physical work for Wisdom to do, but can see obvious benefits in what his quality can bring.

He added: ‘He had a tough year last year, hence why he’s available for us to have a look at.