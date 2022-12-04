The unique Pompey FC flag bears the Portchester family members' names as they enjoy the trip of a lifetime - with high praises for host nation Qatar.

Neil Smale, a 35-year-old construction worker from Portchester, has been enjoying the football competition with his dad and his sister, who lives in Qatar, as they bring a small slice of Portsmouth life to the Middle East.

The family have been spotted across several matches with their bespoke Pompey FC flag, bearing the family members’ names thanks to a bespoke design from the Hampshire Flags Company.

And Neil said the giant flag has been a real conversation starter.

Neil, from Portchester, has taken the trip of a lifetime with his father to watch the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

He said: ‘We wanted to take something personal to us which will keep the memories special.

‘We have found people have enjoyed the flag and although many don't know the crest, it has started many conversations because everyone out here are just football fans and its very easy to find a common player we have experienced.

‘Some have recognised it because of some old players who have played for different nationalities like tonight against Senegal.’

Have you spotted the unique Pompey FC flag in the crowds at the World Cup matches?

And the family have pushed back at critics who have attacked Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup, which saw a last minute restriction on beer sales, huge costs for fans, and questions about the desert nation’s suitability.

Neil said: ‘The World Cup has been incredible, and Qatar has made the event so enjoyable – easy to get around, offering free parking, public transport, and so many staff on hand every event.

‘We have found that people who are not out here are being negative towards Qatar without experiencing the country – the hospitality has been second to none.

The Portchester resident, who said the trip was entirely self-funded, added: ‘We are lucky to stay with my sister, which obviously saves money, and okay, it is £10 a beer. (But) you can pay £8 in London. Food is reasonably priced, cigarettes are cheap, public transport is free.’

Neil Smale and his family with the bespoke Pompey flag in Qatar.

‘Seeing England at a major tournament is obviously a big plus - but to watch Mexico vs Argentina at lusail stadium was one of the greatest atmospheres we've ever seen.’

England faces Senegal at 7pm tonight.

The flag has caught the attention of football fans across the world.