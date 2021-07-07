John Marquis was on the mark for Pompey

John Marquis gave Danny Cowley’s side a 1-0 interval lead in the behind-closed-doors game at the R’s’ Harlington training ground.

Yet it was the hosts who eventually ran out victors, following two unanswered second-half goals.

That second half saw the Blues utilise 10 substitutes, with all changes made at the break.

Meanwhile, eight triallists were used in total – two of which began the game in West London – at right-back and in the No10 role behind lone striker Marquis.

Cowley also named new signings Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe in his starting XI as he looked to get them involved at the earliest opportunity.

However, there was no sign of fellow new arrivals Gavin Bazunu or Liam Vincent, with the latter currently out injured.

That meant Alex Bass started in goal, with the keeper the only player to play the entire 90 minutes.

Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness and Lee Brown also started.

Meanwhile, Cowley opted to pair Paul Downing with Robertson in the centre of defence, with Raggett having to make do with a place on the bench, before entering the fray at the start of the second half.

Marquis gave the Blues the lead midday through the first half, when he controlled Harness’ through ball, before bending his finishing into the corner of the net.

The striker then proved out of reach of Curtis’ cross moments later as the visitors were denied a second.

Meanwhile, Downing saw his firm header somehow kept out by the home keeper, after he connected with a Williams corner-kick.

A raft of changes at half-time saw an entirely different outfield side that to the pitch for the second half.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild had the Blues’ best chance in that period, as he steered a header agonisingly past the post.

Before that, though, the Championship side had drawn level on 55 minutes through Marco Ramkilde.

And they finished the game by scoring a second after Hackett-Fairchild’s effort, with the winner coming from the penalty spot from Olamide Shodipo.

Pompey are next in action on Saturday, when they face the Hawks at Westleigh Park (3pm)