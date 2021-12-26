4. Linvoy Primus

The Fratton veteran scored both of Pompey’s goals before half-time. Primus played 217 times during his nine year spell on the south-coast. Since his retirement in 2009, he has always been involved in club activities especially with Pompey in the Community and now is an ambassador for Pompey Women and, of course, is a committed Christian spending time involved with charities, in particular Faith & Football. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Photo: Ryan Pierse