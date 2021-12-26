But it was Linvoy Primus’ arms who were raised to the heavens, as the devout Christian scored both goals against the side he supported as a child in the 2-1 Boxing Day success.
Primus put his rare goals down to some divine intervention from above on one of the biggest days of his career.
Here’s where the Pompey side from that Boxing Day clash are up to now…
1. David James
The former England international made 158 appearances for Pompey during his four-year stay at Fratton Park. His last game was the FA Cup final defeat where he joined Bristol City and then Bournemouth. After a spell in Iceland and India he retired in 2015, where he then became manager of Indian side Kerela Blasters. More recently he is a regular pundit on BT Sport and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)
2. Noe Pamarot
The Frenchman had a loan on the south coast in 2000, but after a spell at Spurs he then spent three-and-a-half years at Fratton Park between 2006 and 2009, playing 72 times. The 42-year-old joined Spanish side Hercules in 2010 but after four years there he retired in 2014. (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)
3. Sol Campbell
Campbell was a two-time Premier League winner and three-time FA Cup winner before he joined the Blues in August 2006. After three years making 111 appearances, he left to join Notts County before he retired at Newcastle in 2011. The 51-year-old then ran for Mayor of London in 2016 but returned to football to manage Macclesfield in 2019 and Southend in 2020. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
4. Linvoy Primus
The Fratton veteran scored both of Pompey’s goals before half-time. Primus played 217 times during his nine year spell on the south-coast. Since his retirement in 2009, he has always been involved in club activities especially with Pompey in the Community and now is an ambassador for Pompey Women and, of course, is a committed Christian spending time involved with charities, in particular Faith & Football. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
