The Blues welcome the striker back to the fold as they go to MK Dons on Good Friday looking to gatecrash the play-offs, with the Ipswich loanee returns from a three-game suspension for a straight red card picked up at Accrington.

Pigott was on the scoresheet at the Crown Ground after back-to-back starts and forcing his way into Mousinho’s thinking. The 29-year-old appeared to be gaining momentum at the perfect time before the red card setback - with the challenge now to pick up the pace again.

Mousinho said: ‘Joe’s back and has kept himself nice and fit. He’s trained really hard and you could imagine he’s desperate to get back into it. He’s ready for selection.

‘The jokes have increased because he’s not had the football to work off that energy! He’s been insatiable and you can tell he’s gutted to have missed them. So it’s nice to have him back.

‘He’s been unlucky not to have played more games before the suspension. Thankfully he’s played those last two (before the red card), was excellent against Sheffield Wednesday and scored against Accrington.

‘Joe’s a big boost to have back with all cylinders ready to fire. I’m sure he was doubly frustrated because it felt like he was getting back to his best at Accrington, so now it’s down to Joe to get back to that for the last seven games.’

It’s been far from plain sailing for Pigott this season, with high hopes over the impact the former Charlton man could make after his season-long arrival from Ipswich. Large periods of the campaign have been spent on the bench, however, as Colby Bishop hit the goal trail.

Joe Pigott returns at MK Dons.

Bishop has made it clear he believes the pair can flourish together in the same side - with Mousinho showing he’s not afraid to pair the duo. The Pompey boss feels the level the striker operated at before his red card shows he’s ready to be called upon.

