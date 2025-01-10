Pompey boss John Mousinho pulled no punches about his team's dreadful Wycombe showing. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho branded Pompey ‘really poor’ and ‘just awful’ following a humbling FA Cup exit at Wycombe.

The League One high-fliers were 2-0 in front after 27 minutes and, from that point, were never in any danger of surrendering their advantage against the much-changed Blues.

Without the rested Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang, Pompey were abject, with many of their fringe players failing to take advantage of rare first-team starts.

And Mousinho was afterwards fuming with a team which contained nine changes to the side which lost 1-0 at Sunderland last Sunday.

He told The News: ‘It was really poor in pretty much every aspect.

‘The result is the result, that’s one thing, I can take losing, I can take being knocked out of the FA Cup, it wasn’t necessarily our priority this year - but we should have been far more competitive than we were.

‘The most disappointing thing for me was the way we reacted to going a goal down. We were by far the better side in the opening 15 minutes, missed a chance and then Wycombe put their first chance into the back of the net which we didn't defend properly.

‘We didn’t respond off the back of that, it was just really, really poor. Sometimes you’re going to lose goals in games and go a goal down - and we were really poor after that.

‘We have to protect the players, we left a few of them at home. The most important thing was we didn’t want to pick up any injuries, so we deliberately left some of the key players out.

‘I still think we should have been much more competitive having made those nine changes, I don’t see any reason why we shouldn't have been able to do that.

‘There are loads of reasons why we didn’t, we didn’t do anything particularly well after that opening 15 minutes, we stopped competing and some of the decisions we made on the ball, the lack of technique and the way we gave the ball away was just awful.’

Freddie Potts and Paddy Lane were the only players who kept their place from last time out at Sunderland.

That meant recalls for Jordan Archer, Terry Devlin, Tom McIntyre, Jordan Williams, Owen Moxon, Matt Ritchie and Christian Saydee, while Rob Atkinson and Abdoulaye Kamara also started.

Mousinho added: ‘I was watching players who I know are good players but just kept giving the ball away and then we weren’t winning our challenges.

‘The second goal sums the game up for me. We left Sonny Bradley, unmarked, untouched, have a free header inside the six-yard box.’