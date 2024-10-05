RECAP action as wait for Portsmouth win continues against Oxford United
We’re building up to the Pompey kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 11.30am.
Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live commentary as the action gets underway as Fratton Park.
LIVE Pompey v Oxford United
Full-time
Pompey 1 Oxford 1
Pompey pressing
Seconds left
Ogilvie lopping header just wide.
Lane on for Sorensen.
Stoppage time
Four minutes
Applause for Murphy as he’s named sponsor’s MOTM
Ritchie’s shot deflected for an attacking throw.
Ritchie and Swanson on for Williams and Saydee.
Murphy drive deflected at goal and pushed wide for a corner, which Cumming claims
Let off as sub Dembele streaks clear and Williams does enough to get back as the striker pulls the trigger and fires wide.
Blair on for O’Mahony
A triple Pompey change as Saydee and Sorensen's efforts saved and O'Mahony's effort off the line from Brown. Ogilvie's header then off post and it looks very close to being over line - ref doesn't give it.
Messy goal
It's a messy goal as Ogilvie slightly unfortunate to lose it with a ricochet, but there's a gaping hole in the middle as Sibley charges through and fires home from edge of the box
Goal Oxford 1-1 Sibley
All square
Shot on the turn from O’Mahony good improvisation but Cumming saves.
Scarlett and Sibley on for Harris and Rodrigues.
Scarlett coming on
Former Pompey loanee readied with Sibley.
Kioso booked for clattering Murphy
