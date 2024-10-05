Live

RECAP action as wait for Portsmouth win continues against Oxford United

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 5th Oct 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 5th Oct 2024, 14:23 GMT
Good afternoon on for a game billed as a ‘must win’ by Pompey boss John Mousinho.

We’re building up to the Pompey kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 11.30am.

Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live commentary as the action gets underway as Fratton Park.

LIVE Pompey v Oxford United

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:22 GMT

Full-time

Pompey 1 Oxford 1

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:22 GMT

Pompey pressing

Seconds left

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:20 GMT

CHANCE

Ogilvie lopping header just wide.

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:19 GMT

Sub

Lane on for Sorensen.

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:18 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:17 GMT

89

Applause for Murphy as he’s named sponsor’s MOTM

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:14 GMT

85

Ritchie’s shot deflected for an attacking throw.

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:13 GMT

84

Ritchie and Swanson on for Williams and Saydee.

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:12 GMT

CHANCE

Murphy drive deflected at goal and pushed wide for a corner, which Cumming claims

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:08 GMT

CHANCE

Let off as sub Dembele streaks clear and Williams does enough to get back as the striker pulls the trigger and fires wide.

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:06 GMT

Sub

Blair on for O’Mahony

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:05 GMT

CHANCE

A triple Pompey change as Saydee and Sorensen's efforts saved and O'Mahony's effort off the line from Brown. Ogilvie's header then off post and it looks very close to being over line - ref doesn't give it.

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 14:01 GMT

Messy goal

It's a messy goal as Ogilvie slightly unfortunate to lose it with a ricochet, but there's a gaping hole in the middle as Sibley charges through and fires home from edge of the box

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 13:59 GMT

Goal Oxford 1-1 Sibley

All square

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 13:58 GMT

70

Shot on the turn from O’Mahony good improvisation but Cumming saves.

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 13:57 GMT

68

Scarlett and Sibley on for Harris and Rodrigues.

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 13:56 GMT

Scarlett coming on

Former Pompey loanee readied with Sibley.

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 13:54 GMT

66

Kioso booked for clattering Murphy

