Recap: AFC Wimbledon 5-3 Portsmouth- details of the Blues’ opening Papa John’s Trophy fixture

All the details of Pompey’s opening EFL Trophy defeat at Plough Lane

By The Sports Desk
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:15 pm
Pompey take on AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane tonight in the Papa John's Trophy

Danny Cowley’s side succumb to defeat on a rollercoaster night at Plough Lane.

AFC Wimbledon v Pompey - LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 21:42

  • Danny Cowley set to make a host of changes to his starting XI
  • Pompey announce emergency loan signing of Jake Eastwood
  • Ellis Harrison leads the line for the Blues
Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 21:42

FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 5-3 Pompey

FT: Pompey’s opening Papa John’s Trophy match of the season ends in defeat at Plough Lane

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 21:41

The Dons secure the points

90+4: Deep into injury time, AFC Wimbledon secure the points after scoring their fifth.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 21:36

AFC Wimbledon re-take the lead

87: The hosts regain the lead as Will Nightingale heads home at the back post

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 21:27

Instant reply from the hosts

80: AFC Wimbledon instantly reply thanks to Pressley’s well taken penalty

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 21:25

HARRISON HATTRICK

78: With 12 minutes left to play, Ellis Harrison secures his hattrick after tapping in from close range after Oualah parried another incoming shot.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 21:16

Pompey Substitution

69: Danny Cowley makes his substitution of the evening as Harry Jewitt-White replaces Louis Thompson

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:59

HARRISON LEVELS

52: Ellis Harrison has his and Pompey’s second of the game as Cowley’s team overturn the Dons’ two-goal deficit! The Blues striker reacted quickly to head home in the six yard box after Oualah parried.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:51

Second half begins....

46: Pompey get us back underway for the second half!

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:37

HALF-TIME

45: The referee blows his whistle to bring an end to the first half with Pompey back in the game thanks to Harrison’s strike.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:36

GOAL FOR POMPEY

45+2: Ellis Harrison announces himself on proceedings by pulling the Blues back into the game on the stroke of half-time with a accurate right footed effort into the bottom corner.

