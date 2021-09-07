Recap: AFC Wimbledon 5-3 Portsmouth- details of the Blues’ opening Papa John’s Trophy fixture
- Danny Cowley set to make a host of changes to his starting XI
- Pompey announce emergency loan signing of Jake Eastwood
- Ellis Harrison leads the line for the Blues
FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 5-3 Pompey
FT: Pompey’s opening Papa John’s Trophy match of the season ends in defeat at Plough Lane
The Dons secure the points
90+4: Deep into injury time, AFC Wimbledon secure the points after scoring their fifth.
AFC Wimbledon re-take the lead
87: The hosts regain the lead as Will Nightingale heads home at the back post
Instant reply from the hosts
80: AFC Wimbledon instantly reply thanks to Pressley’s well taken penalty
HARRISON HATTRICK
78: With 12 minutes left to play, Ellis Harrison secures his hattrick after tapping in from close range after Oualah parried another incoming shot.
Pompey Substitution
69: Danny Cowley makes his substitution of the evening as Harry Jewitt-White replaces Louis Thompson
HARRISON LEVELS
52: Ellis Harrison has his and Pompey’s second of the game as Cowley’s team overturn the Dons’ two-goal deficit! The Blues striker reacted quickly to head home in the six yard box after Oualah parried.
Second half begins....
46: Pompey get us back underway for the second half!
HALF-TIME
45: The referee blows his whistle to bring an end to the first half with Pompey back in the game thanks to Harrison’s strike.
GOAL FOR POMPEY
45+2: Ellis Harrison announces himself on proceedings by pulling the Blues back into the game on the stroke of half-time with a accurate right footed effort into the bottom corner.