RECAP an incredible Fratton afternoon as Portsmouth grab huge Preston win

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Nov 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 16:53 BST

Good afternoon from Fratton Park for today’s clash with Preston.

It’s a big afternoon down at PO4, as Pompey go in search of their first home win of the campaigh.

It’s now 207 days since fans saw a Fratton victory - the title-winning victory over Barnsley.

We’ll be building up to kick-off as the Blues aim to close the six-point gap to safety with a swathe of teams, including this afternoon’s opponents on 15 points.

Then it’s team news at 2pm and live commentary from 3pm with a lot riding on this afternoon’s events.

LIVE Pompey v Preston

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 17:13 BST

FT Pompey 3 Preston 1

A HUGE WIN!!!

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:50 BST

Pompey comfortable

Five minutes of stoppage time - but Blues look at ease.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:46 BST

BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

3-1!!!!!!!!!!

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:45 BST

PENALTY POMPEY!

Bishop’s moment!

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:42 BST

Sub

Lane on for Murphy

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:42 BST

Lane being readied

Next Pompey change

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:41 BST

Fratton rocking

Home crowd bringing the noise!

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:40 BST

Seven to go

Plus stoppages

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:35 BST

Double change

Yengi and Potts make way for Moxon AND BISHOP!!!

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:35 BST

HERE COMES BISHOP!

HE’S OFF THE BENCH!

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:33 BST

CHANGES

Moxon being readied as is a Preston change

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:31 BST

75

Murphy advances and wins a corner.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:29 BST

73

Schmid dives bravely at Riis’ feet but gets a whack and needs treatment.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:27 BST

Big ovation

for Ritchie as he’s replaced by Saydee.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:25 BST

Change coming

Here’s Saydee.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:22 BST

CHANCE

Brilliant save at Whatmough’s header cannons of Yengi and goes in completely the other direction, but Schmid reacts brilliantly to palm the ball away.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:21 BST

Brilliant

Superb tracking from Murphy to get back at Kesler-Hayden at the expense of a corner.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:19 BST

Play stopped

Storey bleeding for the visitors and needs treatment.

