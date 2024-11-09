RECAP an incredible Fratton afternoon as Portsmouth grab huge Preston win
It’s a big afternoon down at PO4, as Pompey go in search of their first home win of the campaigh.
It’s now 207 days since fans saw a Fratton victory - the title-winning victory over Barnsley.
We’ll be building up to kick-off as the Blues aim to close the six-point gap to safety with a swathe of teams, including this afternoon’s opponents on 15 points.
Then it’s team news at 2pm and live commentary from 3pm with a lot riding on this afternoon’s events.
FT Pompey 3 Preston 1
A HUGE WIN!!!
Pompey comfortable
Five minutes of stoppage time - but Blues look at ease.
BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP
3-1!!!!!!!!!!
PENALTY POMPEY!
Bishop’s moment!
Lane on for Murphy
Lane being readied
Next Pompey change
Fratton rocking
Home crowd bringing the noise!
Seven to go
Plus stoppages
Double change
Yengi and Potts make way for Moxon AND BISHOP!!!
HERE COMES BISHOP!
HE’S OFF THE BENCH!
CHANGES
Moxon being readied as is a Preston change
Murphy advances and wins a corner.
Schmid dives bravely at Riis’ feet but gets a whack and needs treatment.
Big ovation
for Ritchie as he’s replaced by Saydee.
Change coming
Here’s Saydee.
Brilliant save at Whatmough’s header cannons of Yengi and goes in completely the other direction, but Schmid reacts brilliantly to palm the ball away.
Brilliant
Superb tracking from Murphy to get back at Kesler-Hayden at the expense of a corner.
Play stopped
Storey bleeding for the visitors and needs treatment.
