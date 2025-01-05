RECAP as 10-man Portsmouth go down fighting at Sunderland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pompey go in search of their second success of 2025 against the high-flying Wearsiders at the Stadium of Light.
We’ll be in place with updates as snow sweeps across the UK and weather warnings in place.
Then it’s team news and live commentary when the action gets underway against Regis Le Bris’ side.
LIVE Sunderland v Pompey
90+2
Another big block from Atkinson!
Stoppage time
Four minutes
Home fans edgy
Nervy for Sunderland now!
CHANCE
Big chance for Bishop from Lang’s cross but he can’t get enough purchase on header!
Subs
Potts and Dozzell off for Moxon and Saydee.
Saydee incoming
Striker readied
Attendance
39,846
All Sunderland
Pompey just trying to stay in game at moment.
BIG BLOCK
Big moment as Atkinson blocks Mayenda’s goal-bound shot on the line.
Subs
Swanson and Lane off for Devlin and Atkinson.
Pack concedes possession and then brings down Isidor. Nightmare for the skipper and a textbook red card.
RED CARD
Pack off for a professional foul
CHANCE
Isidor a whisker over from 20 yards as Sunderland ask the questions.
Towler takes the sting of Roberts’ shot and Schmid gathers.
CHANCE
Isidor smashes a volley into the ground and over the bar.
Towler booked for blocking a goal kick.
Game really open now and becoming more and more stretched as Pompey win corner.
CHANCE
Bishop turns over possession and feeds Lang who finds the Magic Man with a cross, but his header is past the foot of the post.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.