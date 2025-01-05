Live

RECAP as 10-man Portsmouth go down fighting at Sunderland

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 16:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Welcome to the Stadium of Light for today’s clash with Sunderland.

Pompey go in search of their second success of 2025 against the high-flying Wearsiders at the Stadium of Light.

We’ll be in place with updates as snow sweeps across the UK and weather warnings in place.

Then it’s team news and live commentary when the action gets underway against Regis Le Bris’ side.

LIVE Sunderland v Pompey

16:50 GMT

90+2

Another big block from Atkinson!

16:49 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes

16:49 GMT

Home fans edgy

Nervy for Sunderland now!

16:47 GMT

CHANCE

Big chance for Bishop from Lang’s cross but he can’t get enough purchase on header!

16:45 GMT

Subs

Potts and Dozzell off for Moxon and Saydee.

16:43 GMT

Saydee incoming

Striker readied

16:41 GMT

Attendance

39,846

16:40 GMT

All Sunderland

Pompey just trying to stay in game at moment.

16:37 GMT

BIG BLOCK

Big moment as Atkinson blocks Mayenda’s goal-bound shot on the line.

16:27 GMT

Subs

Swanson and Lane off for Devlin and Atkinson.

16:27 GMT

68

Pack concedes possession and then brings down Isidor. Nightmare for the skipper and a textbook red card.

16:25 GMT

RED CARD

Pack off for a professional foul

16:24 GMT

CHANCE

Isidor a whisker over from 20 yards as Sunderland ask the questions.

16:19 GMT

60

Towler takes the sting of Roberts’ shot and Schmid gathers.

16:17 GMT

CHANCE

Isidor smashes a volley into the ground and over the bar.

16:17 GMT

58

Towler booked for blocking a goal kick.

16:15 GMT

56

Game really open now and becoming more and more stretched as Pompey win corner.

16:08 GMT

CHANCE

Bishop turns over possession and feeds Lang who finds the Magic Man with a cross, but his header is past the foot of the post.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPortsmouthStadium of LightPompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice