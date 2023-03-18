RECAP as a Colby Bishop seals 2-0 Portsmouth win against Bristol Rovers
Pompey are back on the road this afternoon as they face Bristol Rovers.
The Blues will be looking to build on their 3-1 victory against Accrington in midweek, which saw Joe Pigott, Reeco Hackett and Colby Bishop all on the scoresheet.
With John Mousinho’s men eyeing an important three points, they’ll also be joined by Directors Eric Eisner and Andy Redman who are making a brief stop from America.
The head coach will be without Pigott who begins his three game suspension after Pompey opted against appealing his red card at the Crown Ground, while Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi could be in contention after their injury absences.
You can follow all the build-up with team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.
LIVE: Bristol Rovers v Pompey
Quansah is sent off for a head butt on Morrell, with the Pompey midfielder also booked for his reaction.