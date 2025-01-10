RECAP as dreadful Portsmouth crash out of FA Cup at Wycombe
John Mousinho is expected to ring the changes for the clash with Matt Bloomfield’s side at Adam Park.
We’ll be across the team news when it drops at 6.45pm, before having video and build-up until the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
LIVE Wycombe v Portsmouth
FT Wycombe 2 Pompey 0
Pompey out of the FA Cup with weak showing
Stoppage time
Four minutes
McIntyre fashions a shot to ironic cheers from away end!
Couple of decent touches from Clout
Academy lad Clout competitive debut on Lane.
Kone, Scowen and Onyedinma on for Bakinson, McCleary and Hanlan.
Harvie booked and Saydee harshly likewise as he’s man-handled.
Wiliams off for Swanson
Hopeless Moxon cross sails out of play and sums up his night.
CHANCE
Lane drive blocked from decent Ritchie cross and Moxon then blazes over.
Archer seemingly had a knock and the other subs look pre-arranged.
Triple change
Schmid, Dozzell and Towler on for Atkinson, Potts and Archer.
HT verdict
HT Wycombe 2 Pompey 0
Useless the verdict from the away fans
Decent block McIntyre to deny McCleary but Pompey look ropey at the back
CHANCE
Leahy looks to be offside as he runs clear but ref plays on as he shifts it on to his left and curls a shot just over.
Potts long ranger blocked.
Pompey old boy makes mark
It’s poor defending from Pompey as Bradley rises to head a free-kick past the exposed Archer with ease.
