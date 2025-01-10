Live

RECAP as dreadful Portsmouth crash out of FA Cup at Wycombe

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 21:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pompey start their FA Cup campaign tonight with a trip to League One high-fliers Wycombe.

John Mousinho is expected to ring the changes for the clash with Matt Bloomfield’s side at Adam Park.

We’ll be across the team news when it drops at 6.45pm, before having video and build-up until the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

LIVE Wycombe v Portsmouth

21:39 GMT

FT Wycombe 2 Pompey 0

Pompey out of the FA Cup with weak showing

21:35 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes

21:35 GMT

90

McIntyre fashions a shot to ironic cheers from away end!

21:34 GMT

80

Couple of decent touches from Clout

21:20 GMTUpdated 21:21 GMT

77

Academy lad Clout competitive debut on Lane.

21:20 GMT

75

Kone, Scowen and Onyedinma on for Bakinson, McCleary and Hanlan.

21:07 GMT

63

Harvie booked and Saydee harshly likewise as he’s man-handled.

21:06 GMT

62

Wiliams off for Swanson

21:02 GMT

58

Hopeless Moxon cross sails out of play and sums up his night.

20:56 GMT

CHANCE

Lane drive blocked from decent Ritchie cross and Moxon then blazes over.

20:55 GMT

50

Archer seemingly had a knock and the other subs look pre-arranged.

20:48 GMT

Triple change

Schmid, Dozzell and Towler on for Atkinson, Potts and Archer.

20:36 GMT

HT verdict

20:33 GMT

HT Wycombe 2 Pompey 0

Useless the verdict from the away fans

20:28 GMT

44

Decent block McIntyre to deny McCleary but Pompey look ropey at the back

20:27 GMT

CHANCE

Leahy looks to be offside as he runs clear but ref plays on as he shifts it on to his left and curls a shot just over.

20:23 GMT

39

Potts long ranger blocked.

20:14 GMT

Pompey old boy makes mark

It’s poor defending from Pompey as Bradley rises to head a free-kick past the exposed Archer with ease.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthFA CupTeam newsJohn MousinhoVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice