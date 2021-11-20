RECAP as late drama sees Portsmouth win it against AFC Wimbledon with Blues up to ninth
Welcome to our live matchday blog for today’s clash with AFC Wimbledon.
Danny Cowley’s side will look to extend their six-game unbeaten run by snaring maximum points against the Dons.
We will be building up to the clash with team news at 2pm, reaction, talking points and video.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm as the Blues look to continue their upwardly mobile form.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.
LIVE Portsmouth 2 AFC Wimbledon 1
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:56
- Two changes - Bazunu and Jacobs in for Azeez and Bass
- Palmer scores controversial penalty (23)
- Jacobs levels (63)
- Harness 2-1 (89)
FT Pompey 2 AFC Wimbledon 1
Great stop from Bazunu to deny Chislett at the death
Four mins of stoppage time amid all that drama
Harness looks to have won it late on as he drives forward and fires in off the post from 20 yards!
HARRRRRNNNEESSSSS
Pompey still asking the questions with time ticking down
Curtis bundles his way into the box but is eventually crowded out.
Osew is in at the back post but Bazunu brilliantly smothers his finish
Harrison on for Jacobs as Chislett replaces Assai