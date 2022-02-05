RECAP as Oxford United's late, late winner sickens gutsy 10-man Portsmouth
Pompey go to the Kassam Stadium today looking to put their poor start to 2022 to bed.
The Blues are winless in the league this year as their form sees them tumble down the League One table.
We will be building up to kick-off with all the talking points digested, with Pompey’s allocation of tickets snapped up for the game
LIVE Oxford United 3 Pompey 2
FT Oxford 3 Pompey 2
It’s a sickener as Holland cracks a long-range effort off the post and into the net. So harsh on Pompey
Oxford goal (Holland) 3-2.
Hackett on for Hume. That’s a fourth Pompey sub after Hirst replaced O’Brien suggesting Freeman going off was a concussion sub.
Ten minutes of stoppage time!
Attendance: 10,373
Bazunu booked for timewasting.
Pompey fans still going behind their team. They haven’t let up all afternoon
It’s a heck of a hit from Brannagan from 25 yards left of centre, which beats Bazunu all ends up. Stunning goal.