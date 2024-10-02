Live

RECAP as Pompey blitzed as they produce pitiful Stoke showing

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:23 GMT
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 21:40 GMT
Welcome to our live blog for Pompey’s clash with Stoke.

We’ll be building up to tonight’s clash at the bet365 Stadium before bringing you live commentary from 7.45pm

LIVE Stoke v Pompey

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:40 GMT

Full-time: Stoke 6 Pompey 1

Embarrassing.

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:36 GMT

Four minutes' stoppage time

Blow the whistle ref...

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:33 GMT

88

Silvera cross and Lane shot blocked at back post.

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:25 GMT

Ten to go plus stoppages

Home side coming forward still

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:24 GMT

Pompey sub

Sorensen on for O’Mahony

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:22 GMT

Triple Stoke change

Stevens among those withdrawn

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:16 GMT

Williams coming on

Poole off

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:15 GMT

Still 20 mins to play

It’s a procession for the home side who are knocking it around in their own half.

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:08 GMT

Gallows humour

Bounce around in you’re ******* **** from the away fans - who haven’t stopped amid this shameful debacle.

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:03 GMT

Triple change

Murphy, Pack and Blair off for Silvera, Saydee and Kamara

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:02 GMT

Disgracefully easy

Midfield and defence parts as Moran walks through the middle and fires beyond Norris.

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 21:01 GMT

It's six

Sixth goal of shameful as Moran scores for home side

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 20:57 GMT

Capitulation

It's a capitulation as Pack doesn't get close enough to Cannon who smashes in fourth of the night.

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 20:56 GMT

Goal Stoke

Cannon makes it 5-1

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 20:56 GMT

Truly bizarre

Inexplicable award of penalty by ref Nield after Norris looked to be fouled by Cannon. Ref seems to give Pompey free-kick but changes mind a points to spot. Cannon completes hat-trick from 12 yards.

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 20:55 GMT

Goal Stoke 4-1

Cannon hat-trick

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 20:50 GMT

Second-half underway

No changes at bet365

Wed, 02 Oct, 2024, 20:40 GMT

HT view

