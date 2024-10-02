RECAP as Pompey blitzed as they produce pitiful Stoke showing
Full-time: Stoke 6 Pompey 1
Embarrassing.
Four minutes' stoppage time
Blow the whistle ref...
Silvera cross and Lane shot blocked at back post.
Ten to go plus stoppages
Home side coming forward still
Pompey sub
Sorensen on for O’Mahony
Triple Stoke change
Stevens among those withdrawn
Williams coming on
Poole off
Still 20 mins to play
It’s a procession for the home side who are knocking it around in their own half.
Gallows humour
Bounce around in you’re ******* **** from the away fans - who haven’t stopped amid this shameful debacle.
Triple change
Murphy, Pack and Blair off for Silvera, Saydee and Kamara
Disgracefully easy
Midfield and defence parts as Moran walks through the middle and fires beyond Norris.
It's six
Sixth goal of shameful as Moran scores for home side
Capitulation
It's a capitulation as Pack doesn't get close enough to Cannon who smashes in fourth of the night.
Goal Stoke
Cannon makes it 5-1
Truly bizarre
Inexplicable award of penalty by ref Nield after Norris looked to be fouled by Cannon. Ref seems to give Pompey free-kick but changes mind a points to spot. Cannon completes hat-trick from 12 yards.
Goal Stoke 4-1
Cannon hat-trick
Second-half underway
No changes at bet365
