RECAP as Portsmouth comfortably see of Bristol City 3-0 at Fratton Park
Conditions across the UK remain poor as Storm Darragh continues to batter the country with strong winds and rain. Regardless, the Blues will still welcome Liam Manning’s side to PO4 today.
John Mousinho’s men will look to avoid a third postponement in four games after cancellations against Blackburn and Millwall. Last time out, Pompey played out an exciting 2-2 draw away to Swansea but the point wasn’t enough to move the Blues off the bottom of the Championship standings.
Last time out, Pompey played out an exciting 2-2 draw away to Swansea but the point wasn't enough to move the Blues off the bottom of the Championship standings.
LIVE: Pompey v Bristol City
Key Events
- Pompey name unchanged side as Swanson and Silvera come onto the bench
- Poole has chance cleared off line early on
Match report
Full-time
It’s victory for Pompey who see off Bristol City 3-0 at Fratton Park.
Moxon’s venomous shot is well-saved by O’Leary.
Seven added on as Armstrong goes into the book.
Murphy off, Sorensen on.
Lang has just kicked the ball away and goes into the book. This also means he’ll miss the Norwich game in midweek.
Mehmeti and Pring off for Bell and Roberts.
Swanson on for Bishop. Lang looks like he’ll go up top.
That is simply stunning from Pompey. Murphy makes a great run down the left-hand side before unleashing an outstanding cross to find Lang at the back post.
LANGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG
Dozzell and Ritchie off for Pompey as Lane and Moxon are introduced.
Shocking defending from Knight again. Lang wins possession just outside the Robins box and finds Bishop. The striker takes two touches before releasing Murphy, who slots home past O’Leary.
MURPHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
Double change for Bristol City as Earthy and Armstrong come on for McGuane and Wells.
Ogilvie into a great position unleashes a cracking ball in but O’Leary safely claims.
Not much to report in the second half as McNally lines up a spectacular effort from 30-yards but drags his effort wide.