Good afternoon from a blustery Fratton Park as Pompey take on Bristol City

Conditions across the UK remain poor as Storm Darragh continues to batter the country with strong winds and rain. Regardless, the Blues will still welcome Liam Manning’s side to PO4 today.

John Mousinho’s men will look to avoid a third postponement in four games after cancellations against Blackburn and Millwall. Last time out, Pompey played out an exciting 2-2 draw away to Swansea but the point wasn’t enough to move the Blues off the bottom of the Championship standings.