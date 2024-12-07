Live

RECAP as Portsmouth comfortably see of Bristol City 3-0 at Fratton Park

By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Dec 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 16:31 BST
Good afternoon from a blustery Fratton Park as Pompey take on Bristol City

Conditions across the UK remain poor as Storm Darragh continues to batter the country with strong winds and rain. Regardless, the Blues will still welcome Liam Manning’s side to PO4 today.

John Mousinho’s men will look to avoid a third postponement in four games after cancellations against Blackburn and Millwall. Last time out, Pompey played out an exciting 2-2 draw away to Swansea but the point wasn’t enough to move the Blues off the bottom of the Championship standings.

We’ll have coverage throughout the afternoon with build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE: Pompey v Bristol City

Key Events

  • Pompey name unchanged side as Swanson and Silvera come onto the bench
  • Poole has chance cleared off line early on
Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 17:00 BST

Match report

Read our match report below.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:55 BST

Full-time

It’s victory for Pompey who see off Bristol City 3-0 at Fratton Park.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:55 BST

90+7'

Moxon’s venomous shot is well-saved by O’Leary.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:50 BST

90'

Seven added on as Armstrong goes into the book.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:45 BST

87'

Murphy off, Sorensen on.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:40 BST

82'

Lang has just kicked the ball away and goes into the book. This also means he’ll miss the Norwich game in midweek.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

80'

Mehmeti and Pring off for Bell and Roberts.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BST

Josh Murphy all smilesplaceholder image
Josh Murphy all smiles | National World
Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:35 BST

77'

Swanson on for Bishop. Lang looks like he’ll go up top.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:30 BST

Happy and in controlplaceholder image
Happy and in control | National World
Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

72'

That is simply stunning from Pompey. Murphy makes a great run down the left-hand side before unleashing an outstanding cross to find Lang at the back post.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:28 BST

71'

LANGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:24 BST

67'

Dozzell and Ritchie off for Pompey as Lane and Moxon are introduced.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:21 BST

64'

Shocking defending from Knight again. Lang wins possession just outside the Robins box and finds Bishop. The striker takes two touches before releasing Murphy, who slots home past O’Leary.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:19 BST

62'

MURPHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:17 BST

58'

Double change for Bristol City as Earthy and Armstrong come on for McGuane and Wells.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:15 BST

57'

Ogilvie into a great position unleashes a cracking ball in but O’Leary safely claims.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 16:14 BST

56'

Not much to report in the second half as McNally lines up a spectacular effort from 30-yards but drags his effort wide.

