RECAP as Pompey deliver stunning second-half comeback to put Wigan promotion party on ice

The Blues welcome Wigan to PO4 as Danny Cowley’s men look to spoil their opponent’s promotion party.
Leam Richardson’s men need a single point to be assured of a place in the Championship, from their final two games.
The former Blues No2 took homegrown favourite Jack Whatmough to the DW Stadium last summer, along with skipper Tom Naylor.
Both men are set to be involved tonight as we sign off under the lights at home, before Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.
As ever, we’ll be building up to kick off with all the big talking points ahead of the game before team news drops at 6.45pm.
There will be reaction to that and video before we then bring you live commentary as the action unfolds at 7.45pm.
LIVE Pompey 3 Wigan 2
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:43
Full-time: Pompey 3 Wigan 2
30 seconds to go of the six minutes indicated
Pompey win a defensive free-kick to loud cheers
Hirst gets the sponsor’s man of the match - ‘sign him up’ sings Fratton with more force than ever.
Six minutes’ added time
Pompey have the lead as Hirst fires a shot in which is well saved by Amos but O’Brien superbly spins and fires the loose ball past the keeper!
OBBBRRRIIIIEEEEEEEENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
Tunnicliffe on for Thompson
Curtis is in from a ball over the top but is stretching and fires wide from 12 yards.
Wigan win a corner and in no rush to take it. Dangerous game with promotion hanging on one goal!