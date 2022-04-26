RECAP as Pompey deliver stunning second-half comeback to put Wigan promotion party on ice

Pompey take on Wigan tonight in League One

The Blues welcome Wigan to PO4 as Danny Cowley’s men look to spoil their opponent’s promotion party.

Leam Richardson’s men need a single point to be assured of a place in the Championship, from their final two games.

The former Blues No2 took homegrown favourite Jack Whatmough to the DW Stadium last summer, along with skipper Tom Naylor.

Both men are set to be involved tonight as we sign off under the lights at home, before Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

As ever, we’ll be building up to kick off with all the big talking points ahead of the game before team news drops at 6.45pm.