RECAP as Pompey draw with two new faces on show at Plough Lane
Pompey are back in action at AFC Wimbledon as they aim to return to winning ways at Plough Lane.
The Blues travel to the capital lifted by the signing of Tyler Walker - on the day John Marquis departed to League One rivals Lincoln City.
We await news of the striker’s availability tonight, but will make sure you’re across developments as he build up to kick-off.
There will be all usual talking points along with transfer discussion surrounding Danny Cowley’s squad.
Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as Pompey aim to close the gap on the play-offs.
AFC Wimbledon 0 Portsmouth 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:41
- Four changes as new boys start before Pompey penalty appeal ifn
- Walker, Carter, Brown and Thompson in for Freeman, Curtis, Williams and Hackett
- Walker effort saved after restart
- Romeo hits bar
FT AFC Wimbledon 0 Pompey 0
Free-kick drifts out of play
Late Dons free-kick wide left by touchline 15 yards from byline
Four minutes’ stoppage time.
Raggett header over the top from MOTM Carter’s cross.
Williams is alerty to the short free-kick routine at the expense of a corner which drifts out of play.
Morrell penalised for handball on the edge of the box.
Pompey doing the pressing still but lacking quality in the final delivery.
Walker’s header drifts over from a cross from the left