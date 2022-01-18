RECAP as Pompey draw with two new faces on show at Plough Lane

Pompey travel to AFC Wimbledon tonight in League One

The Blues travel to the capital lifted by the signing of Tyler Walker - on the day John Marquis departed to League One rivals Lincoln City.

We await news of the striker’s availability tonight, but will make sure you’re across developments as he build up to kick-off.

There will be all usual talking points along with transfer discussion surrounding Danny Cowley’s squad.

Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as Pompey aim to close the gap on the play-offs.

