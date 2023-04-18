RECAP as Pompey fail to impress once again in draw at struggling Oxford United

Pompey go to the Kassam Stadium tonight with four games remaining.

Mousinho goes up against his former Oxford side this evening, after arriving at Fratton Park from up the A34 in January.

The stakes are high for the U’s embroiled deep in the relegation mire, with goal difference separating them from the relegation places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 6.45pm.