News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
2 hours ago Six injured in dog attack outside primary school
2 hours ago Family pays tribute to dog walker found dead in Snowdonia
6 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
7 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
10 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
Live

RECAP as Pompey fail to impress once again in draw at struggling Oxford United

It’s a big night for Pompey boss John Mousinho.

By Jordan Cross
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 21:57 BST
Pompey go to the Kassam Stadium tonight with four games remaining.Pompey go to the Kassam Stadium tonight with four games remaining.
Pompey go to the Kassam Stadium tonight with four games remaining.

Mousinho goes up against his former Oxford side this evening, after arriving at Fratton Park from up the A34 in January.

The stakes are high for the U’s embroiled deep in the relegation mire, with goal difference separating them from the relegation places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 6.45pm.

Then it’s more discussion before the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

LIVE Oxford v Pompey

Show new updates
21:40 BSTUpdated 21:41 BST

FT Oxford 1 Pompey 1

21:40 BST

90+4

Oxford pushing with late corners.

21:39 BST

CHANCE

Bishop gives it away but Raggett saves his blushes with a key block.

21:35 BST

Five minutes’ stoppage time.

21:30 BST

CHANCE

Bodin fires over from inside the box. Pompey lucky to be level here.

21:28 BST

83

Browne and Goodrham off for Anderson and Bodin

21:24 BST

CHANCE

Dale scoops an effort at goal from Lowery’s header but doesn’t get enough on it and Oxford clear.

21:21 BST

75

Wildschut on for the dangerous Joseph.

21:20 BST

73

Two wasted passes from Pack and then concedes a free-kick on the edge of the box. Walking a tightrope.

21:15 BST

70

Hackett and Thompson on for Jacobs and Tunnicliffe.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:John MousinhoPompeyOxford UnitedOxfordFratton Park