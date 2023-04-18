RECAP as Pompey fail to impress once again in draw at struggling Oxford United
It’s a big night for Pompey boss John Mousinho.
Mousinho goes up against his former Oxford side this evening, after arriving at Fratton Park from up the A34 in January.
The stakes are high for the U’s embroiled deep in the relegation mire, with goal difference separating them from the relegation places.
We will be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more discussion before the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
LIVE Oxford v Pompey
FT Oxford 1 Pompey 1
90+4
Oxford pushing with late corners.
CHANCE
Bishop gives it away but Raggett saves his blushes with a key block.
Five minutes’ stoppage time.
CHANCE
Bodin fires over from inside the box. Pompey lucky to be level here.
Browne and Goodrham off for Anderson and Bodin
CHANCE
Dale scoops an effort at goal from Lowery’s header but doesn’t get enough on it and Oxford clear.
Wildschut on for the dangerous Joseph.
Two wasted passes from Pack and then concedes a free-kick on the edge of the box. Walking a tightrope.
Hackett and Thompson on for Jacobs and Tunnicliffe.