News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
Live

RECAP as Pompey get the job done and continue decent form against bottom side

Pompey will celebrate their 125th birthday against Forest Green today.

By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 16:54 BST
Live blog for today's clash.
Live blog for today's clash.
Live blog for today's clash.

A host of Blues greats will be in attendance against the bottom-of-the-table side at Fratton Park.

And a win will see John Mousinho’s side close the gap on the sides not in action, with Bolton playing Plymouth in the Papa John’s Trophy final tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But anyone thinking it will be a walk in the park against Duncan Ferguson’s side were reminded that won’t be the case, after their win over high-flying Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Most Popular

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey go in search of the three points.

LIVE Pompey 1 Forest Green 0

Show new updates

FT Pompey 1 Forest Green 0

40+4

Dale misses a gift as Pompey break four on two but he slips and drags the shot wide. Omotoye then fires at Macey as FGR have a late opening,

90+2

Pompey win a corner and work the clock down well

Five minutes’ stoppage time

89

Pack delivers a dangerous free-kick which Raggett wins at the back post but can’t keep in play.

88

Class from Morrell to win the ball, drive forward and then win a free-kick

87

Godwin-Malife tries to break but Robson is down hurt and pay stops

86

Towler has picked up a caution for a late challenge but Pompey pushing for a second at present

85

Garrick and Peart-Harris off for O’Brien and Bakayoko.

81

Scarlett and Towler on for Robertson and Jacobs.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
PompeyBluesFratton ParkJohn MousinhoBoltonDuncan FergusonPlymouthSheffield Wednesday