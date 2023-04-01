RECAP as Pompey get the job done and continue decent form against bottom side

Live blog for today's clash.

A host of Blues greats will be in attendance against the bottom-of-the-table side at Fratton Park.

And a win will see John Mousinho’s side close the gap on the sides not in action, with Bolton playing Plymouth in the Papa John’s Trophy final tomorrow.

But anyone thinking it will be a walk in the park against Duncan Ferguson’s side were reminded that won’t be the case, after their win over high-flying Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.