Recap as Portsmouth secure 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough
The Blues’ return to the second tier as produced two draws to date against Leeds United and Luton Town respectively.
They’ll be looking to maintain that unbeaten run - and hopefully pick up their first win of the season - when the action kicks off at the Riverside Stadium at 3pm.
Join Pepe Lacey here as he provides live updates from Teesside.
Middlesbrough v Pompey - LIVE
Key Events
- Saydee hits first-half double
- Two changes to side as Swanson and Sorensen start.
- No Conor Shaughnessy for Pompey today.
Welcome to the Riverside
Hello and welcome to our live blog from the Riverside as Pompey head north is search of their first win of the season.
My name is Pepe Lacey and I’ll be guiding you through this afternoon’s coverage as the Blues visit Boro for the first time since 2011, when they picked up a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the season.
The boys have arrived!
Follow the coverage with us this afternoon.
Early kick-offs
There’s been three early kick-offs in the Championship this afternoon. The current scores on the doors are: Bristol City 1-0 Coventry; Hull 0-0 Millwall and QPR 1-1 Plymouth.
Just over half hour to go in those fixtures.
Team news coming up
Five minutes until the team news is released. Who would you look to see in the Pompey side today?
Pompey team news
Two changes from the Pompey side who drew 0-0 with Luton last weekend.
No Shaughnessy for the Blues, with Swanson and Sorensen coming into the starting XI.
It looks like Williams will partner Towler at the heart of the defence, Silvera isn’t allowed to play against his parent club and there is still no Whyte in the squad.
A closer look at Pompey’s side today.
Familar face
There’s a familiar face in the Middlesbrough starting XI today... It’s not just any familiar face but that of former favourite Matt Clarke, who makes his first appearance against Pompey since his 2019 departure.
All say the same thing
All the Pompey fans are asking - where is Shaughnessy?
In position
No Tom Lowery either for Pompey. Plenty of questions to ask John Mousinho after the game.
Full-time scores
There’s three full-time scores to report elsewhere in the Championship. Bristol City 1-1 Coventry; Hull 0-0 Millwall; QPR 1-1 Plymouth.
Just over 10 minutes until kick off and it’s all Pompey fans making the noise inside the Riverside. The atmosphere is building here in the north east.
Here come the teams
The teams are out at the Riverside and are met with the Pompey Chimes, which ring around the ground.
The atmosphere is electric inside the Riverside! Kick-off seconds away.
We’re underway in the north-east.
