RECAP as Portsmouth can't break down promotion chasers at Fratton

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 1st Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 16:51 BST
Pompey return to action against the defensive might of promotion chasers Burnley today.

The Blues have to breach a defence which hasn’t conceded in SEVEN games and shipped just nine Championship goals all season.

The focus is back on the action after all the transfer drama of the past couple of days, with Cohen Bramall and Adil Aouchiche now in the building.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points from Fratton Park, before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat before live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Burnley

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:50 BST

FT Pompey 0 Burnley 0

All square at Fratton

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:50 BST

CHANCE

Bishop fires over at death as the ball drops for the striker in the box.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:46 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:42 BST

86

Ritchie off for Bramall. Swanson off for Devlin

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:42 BST

What a save!

Superb save from Trafford to deny Ritchie who smashes a half volley at goal from the penalty spot.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:41 BST

Subs readied

Bramall and Devlin coming on

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:33 BST

CHANCE

Phenomenal block on the line from Dozzell to deny a certain goal from Anthony’s drive. Burnley call for a penalty but ref plays on.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:31 BST

75

Swanson blocks a shot as the visitors press.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:28 BST

72

Dogged defending from Lang at the expense of a corner.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:27 BST

71

Matthews on for Shaughnessy

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:25 BST

CHANCE

Shaughnessy ‘s header claimed by Trafford from Ritchie’s cross.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:24 BST

68

Murphy shoves a Burnley sub who doesn’t release the ball then draws a foul 10 yards from the corner flag.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:21 BST

65

Hayden on for Potts.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:19 BST

CHANCE

Another block from Esteve as Lang and Bishop try to bundle the ball through

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:16 BST

60

Burnley short free-kick routine blocked by Lang. Mejbri on for Sarmiento a couple of minutes earlier.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:15 BST

59

Atkinson penalised for a foul on Flemming, Yellow card.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:14 BST

57

Another dangerous Murphy cross attacked by Bishop, but it’s good defending from Esteve to steer the ball out for a corner.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:12 BST

55

Ogilvie to the underlapping Murphy, his early cross is just in front of Bishop. Could he have thrown himself at the ball? Quite possibly.

