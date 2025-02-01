RECAP as Portsmouth can't break down promotion chasers at Fratton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blues have to breach a defence which hasn’t conceded in SEVEN games and shipped just nine Championship goals all season.
The focus is back on the action after all the transfer drama of the past couple of days, with Cohen Bramall and Adil Aouchiche now in the building.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points from Fratton Park, before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat before live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v Burnley
FT Pompey 0 Burnley 0
All square at Fratton
Bishop fires over at death as the ball drops for the striker in the box.
Stoppage time
Four minutes
Ritchie off for Bramall. Swanson off for Devlin
What a save!
Superb save from Trafford to deny Ritchie who smashes a half volley at goal from the penalty spot.
Subs readied
Bramall and Devlin coming on
Phenomenal block on the line from Dozzell to deny a certain goal from Anthony’s drive. Burnley call for a penalty but ref plays on.
Swanson blocks a shot as the visitors press.
Dogged defending from Lang at the expense of a corner.
Matthews on for Shaughnessy
Shaughnessy ‘s header claimed by Trafford from Ritchie’s cross.
Murphy shoves a Burnley sub who doesn’t release the ball then draws a foul 10 yards from the corner flag.
Hayden on for Potts.
Another block from Esteve as Lang and Bishop try to bundle the ball through
Burnley short free-kick routine blocked by Lang. Mejbri on for Sarmiento a couple of minutes earlier.
Atkinson penalised for a foul on Flemming, Yellow card.
Another dangerous Murphy cross attacked by Bishop, but it’s good defending from Esteve to steer the ball out for a corner.
Ogilvie to the underlapping Murphy, his early cross is just in front of Bishop. Could he have thrown himself at the ball? Quite possibly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.