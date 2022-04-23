RECAP as Portsmouth comfortably win in front of watching owners

Pompey v Gillingham

The Blues welcome back Ben Thompson for the first time since his outstanding loan spell in the 2018-19 season.

We will also find out the identity of the 2021-22 News/Sports Mail player of the season ahead of kick off.

The play-offs are now officially beyond Pompey’s reach, but fans will still be looking for cause for optimism from their team moving forward.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points, before the team news drops at 2pm.