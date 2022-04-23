RECAP as Portsmouth comfortably win in front of watching owners

The Blues welcome back Ben Thompson for the first time since his outstanding loan spell in the 2018-19 season.
We will also find out the identity of the 2021-22 News/Sports Mail player of the season ahead of kick off.
The play-offs are now officially beyond Pompey’s reach, but fans will still be looking for cause for optimism from their team moving forward.
We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points, before the team news drops at 2pm.
There will be more reaction and video before we bring live commentary of the action from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey 3 Gillingham 1
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 17:02
FT Pompey 3 Gillingham 1
Thompson forces Bazunu into a late stop with an angled drive
This is easily being seen out by Pompey
Carter unleashes from 25 yards but it flies wide with a deflection, with Curtis heading over from the corner.
Seven minutes of stoppage time
O’Brien on for Harness.
Weird stoppage for a shoeless child on the pitch! Play stopped, he rolls around a bit and the stewards don’t want to approach him for fear of reprisal! An adult, possibly his father, eventually retrieves him!
Hirst okay to continue, looks like cramp.
Lovely solo run from Hirst as he takes on three defenders and then fires an effort from the edge of the box which Chapman holds at the second attempt. Worryingly, though, the striker then goes down injured.
Lovely flight volley from Morrell on the edge of the box but Chapman gets across and gathers.