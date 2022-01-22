RECAP as Portsmouth draw another blank in Sunderland loss

Sunderland v Pompey LIVE

Danny Cowley’s men are looking to kickstart their play-off charge against their old foes, and, as usual there’s plenty of sub-plots going into the game.

We will be discussing all of those issues ahead of 3pm, with team news and reaction an hour before kick-off.

As ever, there will be video and more talking points dissected before we bring you live blow-by-blow commentary.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron