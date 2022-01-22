RECAP as Portsmouth draw another blank in Sunderland loss
Pompey make their longest trip of the season to face Sunderland today at the Stadium of Light.
Danny Cowley’s men are looking to kickstart their play-off charge against their old foes, and, as usual there’s plenty of sub-plots going into the game.
We will be discussing all of those issues ahead of 3pm, with team news and reaction an hour before kick-off.
As ever, there will be video and more talking points dissected before we bring you live blow-by-blow commentary.
LIVE: Sunderland 1 Pompey 0
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:54
- Three changes for Pompey - Robertson, Hackett and Curtis in for Ogilvie, Brown and Hirst. Ogilvie has a nose injury and hasn’t trained. Bass not in squad as he gets set for loan exit.
- Embleton 1-0 (40min)
FT Sunderland 1 Pompey 0
Hosts seeing this one comfortably.
Pompey could be here all day and not score...
Five minutes’ stoppage time
Hirst heads over from a decent Jacobs corner.
Dajaku replaced by O’Brien.
The ‘we’ ve got the ball/we’ve lost the ball’ chant is now getting an airing from the away end...
Jacobs with more quality as he charges forward and takes aim from 25 yards. Hoffman holds his effort, ‘we’ve had a shot’ sing the Pompey fans.
Winchester on for Embleton.
Winchester being readied by Sunderland.