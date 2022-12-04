RECAP as Portsmouth fall to disappointing 2-0 defeat in League One return at Wycombe
Pompey turn their attention back to League One this lunchtime as they make the short trip to Wycombe.
After a two-week break, which included victories in the Papa John’s Trophy and the FA Cup, the Blues are looking to rise into the play-offs with three points at Adams Park.
Danny Cowley’s men are without a victory in their last four games in the league after four successive draws and have since slipped out of the top six.
The head coach delivered some positive injury news around Michael Jacobs, Tom Lowery and Louis Thompson but the trio aren’t expected to feature.
Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale are set to return after they were unavailable for the FA Cup contest last week after they were refused permission by their parent clubs.
You can follow the action with team news, build-up and video before live commentary when we get under way from 12.30pm.
LIVE: Wycombe v Pompey
- Blues return to League One action after Cup break.
- Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale come back in after missing FA Cup victory.
- Mehmeti fires hosts ahead early.
Full-time
Wycombe 2-0 Pompey. Boos ring out from the away end, which is all but empty.
Wycombe happy to see this out. Pompey can’t get a touch on the ball as the hosts play the ball around.
Pompey fans are streaming out the exit’s and singing ‘forever League One’. Not a great look this.
Five minutes added on at the end.
McCleary doubles Wycombe’s lead after Mehmeti’s ball across.
Time’s running out for Pompey, into the final few minutes and Huke tries a ball in but no one is there.
Another great save by Griffiths, he makes himself big and stops Wheeler’s effort.
Koroma comes on for Morrison as Pompey go in search of a winner.
Wycombe go up the other end and Griffiths produces a fine stop to deny Grimmer. Following the corner, Robertson tackles well to stop Mehmeti having a shot.
Robertson’s ball in finds Scarlett at the near post, his header is well stopped by Stryjek.