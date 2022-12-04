After a two-week break, which included victories in the Papa John’s Trophy and the FA Cup, the Blues are looking to rise into the play-offs with three points at Adams Park.

Danny Cowley’s men are without a victory in their last four games in the league after four successive draws and have since slipped out of the top six.

The head coach delivered some positive injury news around Michael Jacobs, Tom Lowery and Louis Thompson but the trio aren’t expected to feature.

Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale are set to return after they were unavailable for the FA Cup contest last week after they were refused permission by their parent clubs.

You can follow the action with team news, build-up and video before live commentary when we get under way from 12.30pm.

