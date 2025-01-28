RECAP as Portsmouth fall to frustrating Fratton defeat to Millwall
The Blues look to continue their flying home form and make it eight games unbeaten at PO4, with 19 points coming on that run.
They’ll have to bounce back from another nightmare on the road to do so, however, after Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing at West Brom.
LIVE Pompey v Millwall
FT Pompey 0 Millwall 1
Defeat at Fratton
Bishop heads over Lang’s cross
Connolly curls 20 yarder just wide on counter.
Stoppage time
Five minutes.
Waddingham heads Potts’ corner wide
Potts glances his header wide from Shaughnessy’s cross.
Matthews and Ritchie off for Shaughnessy and Waddingham
Shaughs and Waddingham incoming
Double change
Millwall changes
Langstaff among a host of switches. Will update in a second.
Dozzell on for Hayden.
Really key touch from Copper to put Muprhy’s cross behind for a corner with blue shirts waiting to tap in. Corner cleared.
Another Murphy cross met by Ritchie but headed wide.
Hayden attacks and his cross is too deep for Murphy.
Poor delivery
Poor ball in from Ritchie after Murphy is fouled, goal kick.
Honeyman on for Watmore
No chance
Bangura-Williams goes down in the box under attentions of Pack and Ogilvie. Nothing doing - ref plays on.
Long range effort from Murphy bobbles through to Roberts.
Another crossM
Murphy delivery goes across the face of goal but no blue shirt with the touch required.
