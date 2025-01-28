RECAP as Portsmouth fall to frustrating Fratton defeat to Millwall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Welcome to Fratton Park for tonight’s rearranged clash with Millwall.

The Blues look to continue their flying home form and make it eight games unbeaten at PO4, with 19 points coming on that run.

They’ll have to bounce back from another nightmare on the road to do so, however, after Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing at West Brom.

