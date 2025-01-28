Live

RECAP as Portsmouth fall to frustrating Fratton defeat to Millwall

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 21:42 BST
Welcome to Fratton Park for tonight’s rearranged clash with Millwall.

The Blues look to continue their flying home form and make it eight games unbeaten at PO4, with 19 points coming on that run.

They’ll have to bounce back from another nightmare on the road to do so, however, after Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing at West Brom.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 6.45pm. It’s then more news and talking points until the action gets underway, when we’ll bring you live updates.

LIVE Pompey v Millwall

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:41 BST

FT Pompey 0 Millwall 1

Defeat at Fratton

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:38 BST

CHANCE

Bishop heads over Lang’s cross

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:37 BST

90+1

Connolly curls 20 yarder just wide on counter.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:36 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:32 BST

88

Waddingham heads Potts’ corner wide

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:30 BST

CHANCE

Potts glances his header wide from Shaughnessy’s cross.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:23 BST

77

Matthews and Ritchie off for Shaughnessy and Waddingham

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:20 BST

Shaughs and Waddingham incoming

Double change

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:14 BST

Millwall changes

Langstaff among a host of switches. Will update in a second.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:12 BST

67

Dozzell on for Hayden.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:11 BST

66

Really key touch from Copper to put Muprhy’s cross behind for a corner with blue shirts waiting to tap in. Corner cleared.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:07 BST

CHANCE

Another Murphy cross met by Ritchie but headed wide.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:05 BST

61

Hayden attacks and his cross is too deep for Murphy.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:04 BST

Poor delivery

Poor ball in from Ritchie after Murphy is fouled, goal kick.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:01 BST

56

Honeyman on for Watmore

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:00 BST

No chance

Bangura-Williams goes down in the box under attentions of Pack and Ogilvie. Nothing doing - ref plays on.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:55 BST

CHANCE

Long range effort from Murphy bobbles through to Roberts.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:54 BST

Another crossM

Murphy delivery goes across the face of goal but no blue shirt with the touch required.

