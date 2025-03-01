Live

RECAP as Portsmouth fall to frustrating Luton Town Championship defeat

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 1st Mar 2025, 11:42 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 16:55 BST

Good afternoon from Kenilworth Road as Pompey aim to move another step closer to Championship survival at Luton.

John Mousinho’s side are looking for their fourth win on the bounce against Matt Bloomfield’s men, who are 13 games without a win.

Those numbers don’t tell the tale of the swathe of injury problems Pompey have going into the game, with 13 players either missing or doubts.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then there’s more video and chat before we bring you live updates from 3pm.

LIVE Luton v Pompey

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:55 BST

Full-time

Luton Town 1 Pompey 0

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:53 BST

Timewasting

Home side slowing it down

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

Penalty shout

Calls for handball against Naismith in the box not given

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:46 BST

Penalty appeal

Not given as Pack challenges Clark in the box

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:44 BST

CHANCE

Big opening as Ogilvie puts a free header over from Saydee’s cross.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:44 BST

CHANCE

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:39 BST

Frustrating

Bramall’s cross gathered by Kaminski. Frustrating the lack of chances fashioned by Pompey.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:38 BST

81

Devlin for Hayden

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:37 BST

Here comes Devlin

Being readied

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BST

Edgy

If Pompey can find a bit of pressure and quality it will get edgy very quickly for Luton. Home fans nervous.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:32 BST

Formation switch

Pompey gone to a back three with Saydee behind the front pair.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:31 BST

73

Bramall and Saydee for Swanson and Aouchiche

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:30 BST

Bramall and Saydee incoming

Movement on bench.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:28 BST

Formation update

4-4-2 with Aouchiche on the left now.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

21 minutes to to

Pompey need a spark here

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

Sub

McGuinness and Nelson on for Doughty and Walsh

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:22 BST

64

Saving header from Makosso denies the lurking Bishop

