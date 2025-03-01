RECAP as Portsmouth fall to frustrating Luton Town Championship defeat
John Mousinho’s side are looking for their fourth win on the bounce against Matt Bloomfield’s men, who are 13 games without a win.
Those numbers don’t tell the tale of the swathe of injury problems Pompey have going into the game, with 13 players either missing or doubts.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then there’s more video and chat before we bring you live updates from 3pm.
LIVE Luton v Pompey
Full-time
Luton Town 1 Pompey 0
Timewasting
Home side slowing it down
Penalty shout
Calls for handball against Naismith in the box not given
Stoppage time
Six minutes
Penalty appeal
Not given as Pack challenges Clark in the box
Big opening as Ogilvie puts a free header over from Saydee’s cross.
Frustrating
Bramall’s cross gathered by Kaminski. Frustrating the lack of chances fashioned by Pompey.
Devlin for Hayden
Here comes Devlin
Being readied
If Pompey can find a bit of pressure and quality it will get edgy very quickly for Luton. Home fans nervous.
Formation switch
Pompey gone to a back three with Saydee behind the front pair.
Bramall and Saydee for Swanson and Aouchiche
Bramall and Saydee incoming
Movement on bench.
Formation update
4-4-2 with Aouchiche on the left now.
21 minutes to to
Pompey need a spark here
McGuinness and Nelson on for Doughty and Walsh
Saving header from Makosso denies the lurking Bishop
