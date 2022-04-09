RECAP as Portsmouth fall to weak defeat at Cheltenham

Pompey travel to Whaddon Road today. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Danny Cowley’s men travel to Whaddon Road looking for their first win in five game – but have also lost just once in 11 outings.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points ahead of kick-off.