RECAP as Portsmouth fall to weak defeat at Cheltenham

Pompey look to get back to winning ways against Cheltenham Town today.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:03 pm
Pompey travel to Whaddon Road today. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Danny Cowley’s men travel to Whaddon Road looking for their first win in five game – but have also lost just once in 11 outings.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points ahead of kick-off.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey look for some momentum as the season reaches its climax.

LIVE Cheltenham 1 Pompey 0

    Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:53

    Full-time: Cheltenham 1 Pompey 0

    Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:52

    90+2

    Curtis’ cross is poor and drifts out for a goal kick

    Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:49

    90

    Tunnicliffe wins a coner as four minutes of stoppage time is signalled.

    Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:48

    90

    Chapman off for Sercombe.

    Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:43

    84

    Morrell dinks the ball in for Jacobs but Evans smothers his effort as he shoots.

    Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:42

    82

    Lloyd is booked for a foul on Ogilive before Walkers shot on the turn is blocked.

    Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:40

    82

    Etete off for Lloyd

    Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:37

    76

    Etete feeds Wright who cuts the ball back for Sercombe who lifts the ball calmy past Bazunu for the opener.

    Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:35

    Goal

    Sercombe 1-0

    Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:32

    CHANCE

    Bazunu matches Evans as he flings himself full length to his left to keep out Wright’s 25 yarder.

