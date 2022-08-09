The trip to the Cardiff City Stadium will be the Blues’ first since Kenny Jackett’s men were defeated 2-1 after extra-time in the same competition back in 2017.
However, there’ll be no extra 30 minutes required tonight with the result determined by penalties should the scores be level after 90 minutes.
Cowley’s side will be eyeing their first competitive win of the campaign after consecutive draws in the opening two games of the season in League One.
We’ll have build-up, gossip, video and team news ahead of kick-off (7.45pm) before live commentary throughout the evening.
Live: Cardiff v Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 August, 2022, 22:30
- Pompey travel to Wales to take on Cardiff in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
- Danny Cowley makes six changes to side that drew to Lincoln.
- Owen Dale handed debut, while Tom Lowery has a place on the bench
Cardiff 0 Pompey 3: Neil Allen's verdict - From Fratton boos to 'Just like watching Brazil' as super Blues produce shock
Pompey, so toothless and lethargic just 72 hours earlier, claimed a remarkable Carabao Cup scalp as they rediscovered their scoring touch in style.
Full-time
Pompey put three past Championship opposition to go through to the next round of the Carabao Cup.
Not long to go now as Hackett wins a free-kick by the corner flag.
Jacobs’ free-kick is fired straight at Alnwick.
We want four is the cry from the Pompey fans.
Curtis wins a free-kick 25-yards out.
Mingi found himself one-on-one with Alnwick but he firest straight at the keeper.
Harris replaced by Jai Semenyp for the hosts.
Five minutes of added time at the end of the game.
Cardiff down to 10 after Campbell is given a stright red for a late challenge on Rafferty.