RECAP as Portsmouth grab huge QPR victory to ease relegations fears

Good afternoon from Fratton Park as Pompey aim to move a step closer to Championship survival against QPR.

Pompey have lost one in 10 at Fratton Park and are aiming for three wins on the spin for the first time this season.

But it’s a much-improved QPR side they face, with the Londoners win 10 of their past 17 league fixtures, to ease their own survival fears.