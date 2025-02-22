Live

RECAP as Portsmouth grab huge QPR victory to ease relegations fears

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 17:02 BST

Good afternoon from Fratton Park as Pompey aim to move a step closer to Championship survival against QPR.

Pompey have lost one in 10 at Fratton Park and are aiming for three wins on the spin for the first time this season.

But it’s a much-improved QPR side they face, with the Londoners win 10 of their past 17 league fixtures, to ease their own survival fears.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat and video until we bring you live match updates from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v QPR

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:56 BST

Pompey win a free-kick

Deep in QPR’s half

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:55 BST

Two to go

Of the allotted seven minutes.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:55 BST

Argie bargie

Saydee booked after a shove on Lloyd

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:52 BST

Pack in defence

Matthews hobbling around midfield

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:51 BST

Stoppage time

Seven minutes

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:49 BST

Matthews now hurt

He’s really struggling

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:47 BST

Yellow

Poole takes out Min-Hyeok and it’s a yellow

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:43 BST

CHANCE

Free header in the middle for Chair but it’s straight at Schmid.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:39 BST

QPR sub

Saito off for Ashby

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:39 BST

Subs

Ritchie and Aouchiche off for Saydee and Bramall

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:37 BST

Up goes the noise

Home fans doing their bit to lift their players

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:36 BST

Movement on bench

Looks like Bramall and Saydee coming on

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:35 BST

Visitors back in it

Goal from nothing as Ogilvie is beaten by Dunne who loops a finish over Schmid and into the net

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:34 BST

Goal QPR

2-1

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:30 BST

CHANCE

Pompey get lucky as Aouchiche loses the ball centrally and Lloyd charges past Poole - but his finish is inches past the far post

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:28 BST

Changes

Colback, Min-Hyeok and Lloyd on for Frey, Field and Smyth.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:26 BST

Triple QPR change coming

Players readied.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:25 BST

CHANCE

Oh my! Dozzell skies the ball from close range after straining to get into the box, with Ritchie cutting the ball back.

