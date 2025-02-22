RECAP as Portsmouth grab huge QPR victory to ease relegations fears
Pompey have lost one in 10 at Fratton Park and are aiming for three wins on the spin for the first time this season.
But it’s a much-improved QPR side they face, with the Londoners win 10 of their past 17 league fixtures, to ease their own survival fears.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat and video until we bring you live match updates from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v QPR
Pompey win a free-kick
Deep in QPR’s half
Two to go
Of the allotted seven minutes.
Argie bargie
Saydee booked after a shove on Lloyd
Pack in defence
Matthews hobbling around midfield
Stoppage time
Seven minutes
Matthews now hurt
He’s really struggling
Poole takes out Min-Hyeok and it’s a yellow
Free header in the middle for Chair but it’s straight at Schmid.
QPR sub
Saito off for Ashby
Ritchie and Aouchiche off for Saydee and Bramall
Up goes the noise
Home fans doing their bit to lift their players
Movement on bench
Looks like Bramall and Saydee coming on
Visitors back in it
Goal from nothing as Ogilvie is beaten by Dunne who loops a finish over Schmid and into the net
Goal QPR
2-1
Pompey get lucky as Aouchiche loses the ball centrally and Lloyd charges past Poole - but his finish is inches past the far post
Changes
Colback, Min-Hyeok and Lloyd on for Frey, Field and Smyth.
Triple QPR change coming
Players readied.
Oh my! Dozzell skies the ball from close range after straining to get into the box, with Ritchie cutting the ball back.
